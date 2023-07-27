Can Tony Finau defend the 3M Open title this week? Golfer’s odds at TPC Twin Cities explored

The 2023 3M Open is here and Tony Finau is all set to defend his title this weekend. The World No. 19 will tee off at the TPC Twin Cities on Thursday. The golfer, among the top three OWGR-ranked golfers on the field this weekend, is the favorite to win.

Finau will feature at the 42nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season alongside 11 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players in its field. The 33-year-old American golfer will come into the weekend with 12-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Finau, sitting at No. 10 in the FedExCup standings, will be eyeing back-to-back wins at the event.

It is pertinent to note that the American golfer has never missed the cut in four previous visits to the TPC Twin Cities. He has a T3 finish from 2020 as well. However, Finau is currently in a bad run of form. The golfer has not posted a top-25 finish in his last six events on the PGA Tour.

Tony Finau at The 151st Open (Image via Getty)

Coming off the back of a disappointing British Open, where he failed to make the Friday cut, Finau will be aiming at a strong comeback at the 3M Open.

2023 3M Open odds explored

According to SportsLine’s odds, Tony Finau is the favorite to win the 2023 3M Open. The defending champion has the best odds on the field. However, he is closely followed by Cameron Young (14-1) and Sungjae Im (16-1). Hideki Matsuyama (18-1), Justin Thomas (20-1), Emiliano Grillo (28-1) and Sepp Straka (30-1) are other names to watch this weekend.

Here are the odds for the 2023 3M Open (As per SportsLine):

The 2023 3M Open odds will be updated after Friday's 36-hole cut.