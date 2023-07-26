2023 3M Open weather forecast: Rains expected at TPC Twin Cities?

The PGA Tour 2022-23 season is nearing its finale and is currently at TPC Twin Cities for its second last event, 2023 3M Open. The tournament will be a four-day affair and will go on from July 27 to July 30. 156 players are set to field for the non-elevated event with a decent prize pool of $7.8 million.

According to AccuWeather, Blaine, Minnesota could see a moderate shower and thunderstorms on Thursday, the 27. The probability of precipitation is 85 percent and might see rain of 10.00 mm. The wind speed on this day is predicted to be highest in the course of the next four days, i.e. 15 km/h East.

On Friday, the TPC Twin Cities is predicted to have better weather. There could be some clouds and might see thunderstorms in the afternoon, however, the probability of precipitation is 55 percent and the cloud covering the sky could be around 44 percent.

The weather in Minnesota is expected to be the best on the weekend. As per reports, on Saturday, there could be partly clouds and the chances of precipitation are just 9 percent. However, the wind is predicted to be at the speed of 11 km/h North.

Later on Sunday, the chances of precipitation lower to 8 percent, with minimal probability of thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the wind is predicted to be at the speed of 13 km/h in the West-South-West direction.

Overall, the 2023 3M Open in TPC Twin Cities could have decent weather for the game of golf. The play might not stop despite the chances of precipitation and thunderstorms on Thursday.

What are the tee times for the 2023 3M Open in TPC Twin Cities?

The field for the 2023 3M Open will see top-ranked golfers like, Cameron Young, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, and Sepp Straka, taking the field at the TPC Twin Cities.

Here are the tee timings and pairings for the upcoming non-elevated event (Time in ET):

1st tee

7:45 am - Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

7:56 am - Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

8:07 am - Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim

8:18 am - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover

8:29 am - Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar

8:40 am - Adam Svensson, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

8:51 am - Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell

9:02 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab

9:13 am - Troy Merritt, James Hahn, Max McGreevy

9:24 am - Dylan Frittelli, Russell Knox, Taylor Pendrith

9:35 am - Kevin Tway, S.Y. Noh, Zecheng Dou

9:46 am - Brent Grant, Noah Hofman, Sam Bennett

9:57 am - Michael Gligic, Eric Rolland, Caleb VanArragon (a)

1:10 pm - Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Montgomery

1:21 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Chad Collins, Hank Lebioda

1:32 pm - Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Harrison Endycott

1:43 pm - K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

1:54 pm - Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland

2:05 pm - Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Cameron Champ

2:16 pm - Will Gordon, Andrew Novak, Austin Smotherman

2:27 pm - Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, David Hearn

2:38 pm - Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Sean O’Hair

2:49 pm - Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Jonathan Byrd

3:00 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Moore, Alex Gaugert

3:11 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Peter Kuest, Ryan Gerard

3:22 pm - Trevor Cone, Tano Goya, Derek Hitchner

10th tee

7:45 am - Zac Blair, Harry Hall, Paul Haley II

7:56 am - Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh

8:07 am - Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Fox

8:18 am - Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

8:29 am - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 am - Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

8:51 am - Nico Echavarria, Cam Davis, Jim Herman

9:02 am - Brian Stuard, Alex Noren, Sam Stevens

9:13 am - Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Brandon Wu

9:24 am - Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

9:35 am - Martin Trainer, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower

9:46 am - Augusto Núñez, Kyle Westmoreland, Frankie Capan III

9:57 am - Scott Harrington, Trevor Werbylo, Thomas Lehman

1:10 pm - Cody Gribble, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander

1:21 pm - Cameron Percy, Eric Cole, Dylan Wu

1:32 pm - Matt NeSmith, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

1:43 pm - J.J. Spaun, Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin

1:54 pm - Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Andrew Landry

2:05 pm - Robert Streb, Brian Gay, Charley Hoffman

2:16 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson

2:27 pm - Ryan Armour, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky

2:38 pm - Ryan Palmer, Adam Long, Ben Taylor

2:49 pm - Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati, Harry Higgs

3:00 pm - MJ Daffue, Brandon Matthews, Kevin Roy

3:11 pm - Carl Yuan, Matti Schmid, Kaito Onishi

3:22 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Daniel Gale, Preston Summerhays (a)

