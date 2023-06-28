Can Tony Finau defend his title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Defending champion’s odds explored

Tony Finau, the defending champion of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, is preparing to put on another performance at the highly anticipated tournament. As golf fans anticipate the event at the prestigious Detroit Golf Club, the focus is squarely on Tony Finau and his chances of retaining his championship. With a spectacular triumph the previous year under his belt, Tony Finau has unquestionably established himself as a strong force in the world of golf.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 is slated to take place from June 29 to July 2 at the prestigious Detroit Golf Club.

The event promises to be an exhilarating display of ability, strategy, and fierce competition as competitors compete for victory on the difficult course.

Tony Finau and other golfers' odds explored

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will have an outstanding field of golfers competing for the coveted title. Several noteworthy players are considered strong candidates, according to bet365's odds. Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, and Rickie Fowler lead the group with odds of +1500, all keen to make their imprint on the tournament.

Close following with odds of +1900 are Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, and Tom Kim, all of whom are eager to demonstrate their abilities on the course. Sungjae Im also joins the competition with odds of +2200, aiming to make an impression. The Rocket Mortgage Classic, with such a competitive field, promises to be a spectacular event filled with furious golf action.

According to bet365, here are the odds for the top golfers competing in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Tony Finau: +1500

Collin Morikawa: +1500

Rickie Fowler: +1500

Justin Thomas: +1900

Max Homa: +1900

Hideki Matsuyama: +1900

Tom Kim: +1900

Sungjae Im: +2200

Keegan Bradley: +3000

Cameron Davis: +3500

Ludvig Aberg: +4500

Brian Harman: +5000

Stephan Jaeger: +5000

Austin Eckroat: +5000

Byeong-Hun An: +5500

Alex Smalley: +5500

Sepp Straka: +6000

Aaron Rai: +6000

Chris Kirk: +6500

J.J. Spaun: +6500

Taylor Moore: +7000

Beau Hossler: +7000

Adam Hadwin: +7500

Gordon Sargent: +8000

Brandon Wu: +8000

Adam Schenk: +8000

Justin Suh: +8500

Taylor Pendrith: +8500

Doug Ghim: +8500

Davis Riley: +9000

Joseph Bramlett: +9000

Sam Stevens: +9000

Mark Hubbard: +9000

Tom Hoge: +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard: +10000

Thomas Detry: +10000

Lee Hodges: +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +10500

Chez Reavie: +11000

Ryan Palmer: +11000

Brendon Todd: +12000

Alex Noren: +12000

Kevin Yu: +12000

Adam Svensson: +12000

C.T. Pan: +12000

Cameron Champ: +12000

Nick Hardy: +12000

The bookmaker's appraisal of each golfer's chances of winning the tournament is reflected in these odds. As the Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament progresses, these competitors will seek to overcome the odds and take victory on the course.

