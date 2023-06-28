Can Tony Finau defend his title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Defending champion’s odds explored

Tony Finau, the defending champion of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, is preparing to put on another performance at the highly anticipated tournament. As golf fans anticipate the event at the prestigious Detroit Golf Club, the focus is squarely on Tony Finau and his chances of retaining his championship. With a spectacular triumph the previous year under his belt, Tony Finau has unquestionably established himself as a strong force in the world of golf.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 is slated to take place from June 29 to July 2 at the prestigious Detroit Golf Club.
The event promises to be an exhilarating display of ability, strategy, and fierce competition as competitors compete for victory on the difficult course.
Tony Finau and other golfers' odds explored
The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will have an outstanding field of golfers competing for the coveted title. Several noteworthy players are considered strong candidates, according to bet365's odds. Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, and Rickie Fowler lead the group with odds of +1500, all keen to make their imprint on the tournament.
Close following with odds of +1900 are Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, and Tom Kim, all of whom are eager to demonstrate their abilities on the course. Sungjae Im also joins the competition with odds of +2200, aiming to make an impression. The Rocket Mortgage Classic, with such a competitive field, promises to be a spectacular event filled with furious golf action.
According to bet365, here are the odds for the top golfers competing in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic:
- Tony Finau: +1500
- Collin Morikawa: +1500
- Rickie Fowler: +1500
- Justin Thomas: +1900
- Max Homa: +1900
- Hideki Matsuyama: +1900
- Tom Kim: +1900
- Sungjae Im: +2200
- Keegan Bradley: +3000
- Cameron Davis: +3500
- Ludvig Aberg: +4500
- Brian Harman: +5000
- Stephan Jaeger: +5000
- Austin Eckroat: +5000
- Byeong-Hun An: +5500
- Alex Smalley: +5500
- Sepp Straka: +6000
- Aaron Rai: +6000
- Chris Kirk: +6500
- J.J. Spaun: +6500
- Taylor Moore: +7000
- Beau Hossler: +7000
- Adam Hadwin: +7500
- Gordon Sargent: +8000
- Brandon Wu: +8000
- Adam Schenk: +8000
- Justin Suh: +8500
- Taylor Pendrith: +8500
- Doug Ghim: +8500
- Davis Riley: +9000
- Joseph Bramlett: +9000
- Sam Stevens: +9000
- Mark Hubbard: +9000
- Tom Hoge: +10000
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +10000
- Thomas Detry: +10000
- Lee Hodges: +10000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +10500
- Chez Reavie: +11000
- Ryan Palmer: +11000
- Brendon Todd: +12000
- Alex Noren: +12000
- Kevin Yu: +12000
- Adam Svensson: +12000
- C.T. Pan: +12000
- Cameron Champ: +12000
- Nick Hardy: +12000
The bookmaker's appraisal of each golfer's chances of winning the tournament is reflected in these odds. As the Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament progresses, these competitors will seek to overcome the odds and take victory on the course.