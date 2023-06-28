The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 is not just another tournament for professional golfer Tony Finau. As he returns to defend his title, Finau finds himself surrounded by unique honors that epitomize the admiration and respect he has garnered within the golfing community. Among these accolades are a custom-made bobblehead doll in his likeness and a signature sandwich named after him.

Finau's gracious and humble response to these gestures serves as a testament to his character and the lasting impact he has made on the sport. Let's delve into the remarkable journey of Tony Finau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023.

A bobblehead tribute to Tony Finau

The first time Tony Finau laid eyes on his bobblehead doll, created as a tournament giveaway for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he couldn't help but feel a mix of excitement and nostalgia. Finau, known for his amiable nature, appreciated the effort put into capturing his likeness accurately.

"I thought they did a pretty dang good job,” he said. “I might have to grow that beard, grow that goatee again so I can match my bobblehead this week."

The playful comment reveals Finau's willingness to embrace the fun side of the game and connect with fans on a personal level.

Growing up, Finau himself collected bobbleheads, making the gesture even more meaningful to him.

“I’m honored, I’m humbled,” Finau added. “I used to collect bobbleheads when I was young, so to now have one is, honestly, it’s just cool.”

The bobblehead doll serves as a tangible representation of Tony Finau's impact on the sport and the recognition he has garnered among his peers and fans alike. His genuine appreciation for the honor highlights his humility and down-to-earth personality, endearing him further to those who follow his career.

The Finau Fitu sandwich

Another distinctive tribute to Tony Finau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 is the introduction of the "Finau Fitu" sandwich, available at concession stands throughout the tournament. Tony Finau was pleasantly surprised by the gesture, expressing his gratitude for being asked to have a menu item named after him.

“Anybody that’s here this week, I would advise you to order it. It comes with coconut water, which is my favorite drink really on the planet,” he said. “I’ve never been a name on a menu, I’ve never been asked to have a menu item, so for them to do something that special is really cool, definitely something I’ll always remember.”

The presence of the Finau Fitu sandwich not only showcases Finau's influence within the golfing community but also highlights his ability to connect with people beyond the fairways. This unique culinary tribute demonstrates the impact Tony Finau has made on fans, who now have the opportunity to savor a sandwich inspired by their favorite golfer. By embracing the honor with humility and appreciation, Finau solidifies his reputation as a genuine and approachable athlete.

Gratitude and looking ahead

Tony Finau's reaction to the bobblehead doll and the signature sandwich at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 can be summed up in two words: "honored" and "humbled." Finau recognizes the significance of these gestures, and his gratitude shines through in his comments. He understands the support he receives from fans, and the bobblehead and sandwich serve as tangible reminders of the impact he has made on their lives.

As Finau embarks on defending his title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead. He anticipates needing even lower scores to secure victory due to the softened course conditions caused by recent storms. However, with his characteristic determination and positive mindset, Finau remains confident in his abilities and aims to place himself in contention for another win.

Tony Finau's reaction to having a bobblehead doll and a signature sandwich named after him at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 exemplifies his humility and gratitude. From his playful acknowledgment of the bobblehead's resemblance to his lighthearted remarks about matching his own creation to his appreciation for the sandwich tribute, Finau's response underscores his genuine nature. These honors not only celebrate his success but also reflect the strong connection he has forged with his fans. As Finau defends his title, his humble demeanor and unwavering dedication continue to make him an admired figure in the world of golf.

