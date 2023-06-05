Create

Captains Club announce Juli Inkster, Tom Weiskopf as Memorial Tournament 2024 honorees

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jun 05, 2023 13:35 GMT
Juli Inkster, Tom Weiskopf
Tom Weiskopf and Juli Inkster, Memorial Tournament 2024 honorees

The Memorial Tournament has a long history of commemorating famous golfers. The 2023 edition of the designated event ended with Viktor Hovland lifting the trophy on Sunday, June 5. The Captains Club has announced the awardees for the 2024 Memorial Tournament.

Juli Inkster, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, and Tom Weiskopf, a 16-time PGA Tour champion, will be honored at the Memorial Tournament next year.

Jack Nicklaus, the Memorial Tournament's host, issued the following statement:

“I am so pleased that the Captains Club has chosen to honor Juli and Tom, two wonderful players who were fine amateurs and went on to impressive professional careers. Each has made meaningful contributions to the game, and I could not be more delighted to see them recognized next year at Muirfield Village Golf Club."

Thomas Weiskopf has won 28 professional events in his career including a major in 1973. He was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Juli Inkster, on the other hand, turned pro in 1983 and won 45 professional events including 13 LPGA Tour and seven major events.

Memorial Tournament honorees over the years

The Memorial Tournament was started in 1976, with Bobby Jones becoming the first honoree of the event.

Here is a list of all the honorees of the Memorial Tournament over the years:

1976

  • Honoree: Bobby Jones

1977

  • Honoree: Walter Hagen

1978

  • Honoree: Francis Ouimet

1979

  • Honoree: Gene Sarazen

1980

  • Honoree: Bryon Nelson

1981.

  • Honoree: Harry Vardon

1982

  • Honoree: Glenna Collett-Vare

1983

  • Honoree: Tommy Armour

1984

  • Honoree: Sam Snead

1985

  • Honoree: Chris Evans

1986

  • Honoree: Roberto De Vicenzo

1987

  • Honorees: Old Tom Morris, Young Tom Morris

1988

  • Honoree: Patty Berg

1989

  • Honoree: Henry Cotton

1990

  • Honoree: Jimmy Demaret

1991

  • Honoree: Babe Zaharias

1992

  • Honoree: Joseph Dey

1993

  • Honoree: Arnold Palmer

1994

  • Honoree: Mickey Wright

1995

  • Honorees: Willie Anderson, John Ball, James Braid, Harold Hilton, John Henry Taylor

1996

  • Honoree: Billy Casper

1997

  • Honoree: Gary Player

1998

  • Honoree: Peter Thomson

1999

  • Honoree: Ben Hogan

2000

  • Honoree: Jack Nicklaus

2001

  • Honoree: Payne Stewart

2002

  • Honorees: Kathy Whiteworth, Bobby Locke

2003

  • Honorees: Julius Boros, William C. Campbell

2004

  • Honorees: Lee Trevino, Joyce Wethred

2005

  • Honorees: Betsy Rawls, Cary Middlecoff

2006

  • Honorees: Michael Bonallack, Charles Coe, Lawson Little, Henry Picard, Paul Runyan, Denny Shute

2007

  • Honorees: Louise Suggs, Dow Finstewald

2008

  • Honorees: Tony Jacklin, Ralph Guldah, Charles B.MacDonald, Craig Wood

2009

  • Honorees: JoAnne Carner, Jack Burke Jr

2010

  • Honoree: Seve Ballesteros

2011

  • Honoree: Nancy Lopez

2012

  • Honoree: Tom Watson

2013

  • Honoree: Raymond Floyd

2014

  • Honorees: Annika Sorenstam, Jim Barnes, Joe Carr, Willie Park Sr.

2015

  • Honorees: Nick Faldo, Dorothy Campbell, Jerome Travers, Walter Travis

2016

  • Honorees: Johnny Miller, Leo Diegel, Horton Smith

2017

  • Honorees: Greg Norman, Tony Lema, Ken Venturi, Harvie Ward

2018

  • Honorees: Hale Irwin, Jock Hutchison, Willie Turnesa

2019

  • Honoree: Judy Rankin

2020

  • Honorees: Nick Price, Gene Littler, Ted Ray

2021

2022

  • Honoree: Charlie Sifford

2023

  • Honoree: Larry Nelson

