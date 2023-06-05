Captains Club announce Juli Inkster, Tom Weiskopf as Memorial Tournament 2024 honorees

The Memorial Tournament has a long history of commemorating famous golfers. The 2023 edition of the designated event ended with Viktor Hovland lifting the trophy on Sunday, June 5. The Captains Club has announced the awardees for the 2024 Memorial Tournament.

Juli Inkster, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, and Tom Weiskopf, a 16-time PGA Tour champion, will be honored at the Memorial Tournament next year.

Jack Nicklaus, the Memorial Tournament's host, issued the following statement:

“I am so pleased that the Captains Club has chosen to honor Juli and Tom, two wonderful players who were fine amateurs and went on to impressive professional careers. Each has made meaningful contributions to the game, and I could not be more delighted to see them recognized next year at Muirfield Village Golf Club."

Thomas Weiskopf has won 28 professional events in his career including a major in 1973. He was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Juli Inkster, on the other hand, turned pro in 1983 and won 45 professional events including 13 LPGA Tour and seven major events.

Memorial Tournament honorees over the years

The Memorial Tournament was started in 1976, with Bobby Jones becoming the first honoree of the event.

Here is a list of all the honorees of the Memorial Tournament over the years:

1976

Honoree: Bobby Jones

1977

Honoree: Walter Hagen

1978

Honoree: Francis Ouimet

1979

Honoree: Gene Sarazen

1980

Honoree: Bryon Nelson

1981.

Honoree: Harry Vardon

1982

Honoree: Glenna Collett-Vare

1983

Honoree: Tommy Armour

1984

Honoree: Sam Snead

1985

Honoree: Chris Evans

1986

Honoree: Roberto De Vicenzo

1987

Honorees: Old Tom Morris, Young Tom Morris

1988

Honoree: Patty Berg

1989

Honoree: Henry Cotton

1990

Honoree: Jimmy Demaret

1991

Honoree: Babe Zaharias

1992

Honoree: Joseph Dey

1993

Honoree: Arnold Palmer

1994

Honoree: Mickey Wright

1995

Honorees: Willie Anderson, John Ball, James Braid, Harold Hilton, John Henry Taylor

1996

Honoree: Billy Casper

1997

Honoree: Gary Player

1998

Honoree: Peter Thomson

1999

Honoree: Ben Hogan

2000

Honoree: Jack Nicklaus

2001

Honoree: Payne Stewart

2002

Honorees: Kathy Whiteworth, Bobby Locke

2003

Honorees: Julius Boros, William C. Campbell

2004

Honorees: Lee Trevino, Joyce Wethred

2005

Honorees: Betsy Rawls, Cary Middlecoff

2006

Honorees: Michael Bonallack, Charles Coe, Lawson Little, Henry Picard, Paul Runyan, Denny Shute

2007

Honorees: Louise Suggs, Dow Finstewald

2008

Honorees: Tony Jacklin, Ralph Guldah, Charles B.MacDonald, Craig Wood

2009

Honorees: JoAnne Carner, Jack Burke Jr

2010

Honoree: Seve Ballesteros

2011

Honoree: Nancy Lopez

2012

Honoree: Tom Watson

2013

Honoree: Raymond Floyd

2014

Honorees: Annika Sorenstam, Jim Barnes, Joe Carr, Willie Park Sr.

2015

Honorees: Nick Faldo, Dorothy Campbell, Jerome Travers, Walter Travis

2016

Honorees: Johnny Miller, Leo Diegel, Horton Smith

2017

Honorees: Greg Norman, Tony Lema, Ken Venturi, Harvie Ward

2018

Honorees: Hale Irwin, Jock Hutchison, Willie Turnesa

2019

Honoree: Judy Rankin

2020

Honorees: Nick Price, Gene Littler, Ted Ray

2021

2022

Honoree: Charlie Sifford

2023

Honoree: Larry Nelson

