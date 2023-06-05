Captains Club announce Juli Inkster, Tom Weiskopf as Memorial Tournament 2024 honorees

The Memorial Tournament has a long history of commemorating famous golfers. The 2023 edition of the designated event ended with Viktor Hovland lifting the trophy on Sunday, June 5. The Captains Club has announced the awardees for the 2024 Memorial Tournament.
Juli Inkster, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, and Tom Weiskopf, a 16-time PGA Tour champion, will be honored at the Memorial Tournament next year.
Jack Nicklaus, the Memorial Tournament's host, issued the following statement:
“I am so pleased that the Captains Club has chosen to honor Juli and Tom, two wonderful players who were fine amateurs and went on to impressive professional careers. Each has made meaningful contributions to the game, and I could not be more delighted to see them recognized next year at Muirfield Village Golf Club."
Thomas Weiskopf has won 28 professional events in his career including a major in 1973. He was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year.
Juli Inkster, on the other hand, turned pro in 1983 and won 45 professional events including 13 LPGA Tour and seven major events.
Memorial Tournament honorees over the years
The Memorial Tournament was started in 1976, with Bobby Jones becoming the first honoree of the event.
Here is a list of all the honorees of the Memorial Tournament over the years:
1976
- Honoree: Bobby Jones
1977
- Honoree: Walter Hagen
1978
- Honoree: Francis Ouimet
1979
- Honoree: Gene Sarazen
1980
- Honoree: Bryon Nelson
1981.
- Honoree: Harry Vardon
1982
- Honoree: Glenna Collett-Vare
1983
- Honoree: Tommy Armour
1984
- Honoree: Sam Snead
1985
- Honoree: Chris Evans
1986
- Honoree: Roberto De Vicenzo
1987
- Honorees: Old Tom Morris, Young Tom Morris
1988
- Honoree: Patty Berg
1989
- Honoree: Henry Cotton
1990
- Honoree: Jimmy Demaret
1991
- Honoree: Babe Zaharias
1992
- Honoree: Joseph Dey
1993
- Honoree: Arnold Palmer
1994
- Honoree: Mickey Wright
1995
- Honorees: Willie Anderson, John Ball, James Braid, Harold Hilton, John Henry Taylor
1996
- Honoree: Billy Casper
1997
- Honoree: Gary Player
1998
- Honoree: Peter Thomson
1999
- Honoree: Ben Hogan
2000
- Honoree: Jack Nicklaus
2001
- Honoree: Payne Stewart
2002
- Honorees: Kathy Whiteworth, Bobby Locke
2003
- Honorees: Julius Boros, William C. Campbell
2004
- Honorees: Lee Trevino, Joyce Wethred
2005
- Honorees: Betsy Rawls, Cary Middlecoff
2006
- Honorees: Michael Bonallack, Charles Coe, Lawson Little, Henry Picard, Paul Runyan, Denny Shute
2007
- Honorees: Louise Suggs, Dow Finstewald
2008
- Honorees: Tony Jacklin, Ralph Guldah, Charles B.MacDonald, Craig Wood
2009
- Honorees: JoAnne Carner, Jack Burke Jr
2010
- Honoree: Seve Ballesteros
2011
- Honoree: Nancy Lopez
2012
- Honoree: Tom Watson
2013
- Honoree: Raymond Floyd
2014
- Honorees: Annika Sorenstam, Jim Barnes, Joe Carr, Willie Park Sr.
2015
- Honorees: Nick Faldo, Dorothy Campbell, Jerome Travers, Walter Travis
2016
- Honorees: Johnny Miller, Leo Diegel, Horton Smith
2017
- Honorees: Greg Norman, Tony Lema, Ken Venturi, Harvie Ward
2018
- Honorees: Hale Irwin, Jock Hutchison, Willie Turnesa
2019
- Honoree: Judy Rankin
2020
- Honorees: Nick Price, Gene Littler, Ted Ray
2022
- Honoree: Charlie Sifford
2023
- Honoree: Larry Nelson