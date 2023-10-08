Carl Yuan aims to make history as the first Mainland Chinese-born PGA Tour winner at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Carl Yuan, also referred to as Yuan Yechun is currently trying his luck at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Not only is he playing there, but he is also attempting to become the first mainland Chinese-born golfer to win on the PGA Tour.

Yes, the 26-year-old golfer had entered the fourth round on Sunday with a 17-under score. This is just three shots behind the lead, Ben Griffin. Currently sitting in the second position, Yuan is looking for a grand victory.

Sanderson Farms Championship - Round One (Image via Getty)

Carl Yuan and Griffin both are going to tee off against each other in the final pairing. Well, if he wins the said competition, he will become the first ever mainland Chinese golfer to triumph. Talking about the same, he stated:

“It means a great deal to me and my country I’m looking forward to play great [on Sunday].”

Fans must also note that Carl Yuan is the third mainland Chinese player to earn a PGA Tour membership. The PGA Tour China’s 2018 Qingdao Championship winner joined mainland Chinese players Zecheng Dou and Li Haotong on the PGA Tour.

He shot 5-under 67 in Saturday’s third round whereas Zecheng Dou is also going to tee off in the Sunday round after shooting 68 on Saturday.

A look into Carl Yuan’s performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Officially turned pro in 2018, Carl Yuan brings years of experience with him while he plays at the Country Club of Jackson, this week. He already has two professional wins and some good finishes to his name to date.

Coming back to Yuan's current event, with his extraordinary swings, he has maintained a wonderful form at the Sanderson Farms Championship. For the entire week, Yuan's calm and comfortable mindset has paced his game.

He led the field with 20 birdies and was in the top ten with only three bogeys through three rounds. He hasn't had a double-bogey or worse for the said event. Moreover for his performance, Yuan even went on to say,

“That’s something I’ve been working on. Accept good and bad shots. Just stay focused on the next one and move on.”

Carl Yuan carries a big responsibility on his shoulders currently. But he will need a couple more breaks on Sunday to catch Griffin and claim his first PGA Tour victory.

Additionally, the young budding talent is standing at 151st. This is barely beyond the cutline for conditional Tour status in 2024. Luckily, if he does a fabulous job today (on Sunday), he might be in line to compete in additional PGA Tour tournaments next season.