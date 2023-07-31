Carlota Ciganda feels she was 'picked on' as she defends her disqualification at 2023 Amundi Evian Championship  

Last week, Spanish professional golfer Carlota Ciganda was disqualified when she refused to add a two-stroke penalty to her scorecard at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

Soon after the incident, the Spaniard shared a text story on her Instagram handle. She claimed to be 'picked on' after being disqualified from the women's major event.

In her Instagram story, she spoke about the windy conditions that led to her slow play at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

She wrote in her last paragraph:

"Yesterday was tough out there with windy conditions and difficult pins and I wish everyone gets treated the same and they don’t pick on the same players all the time! That’s all!"

Screenshot via Carlota Ciganda's Instagram/@carlotagolf

"Very poor performance from the LPGA rules official"- Carlota Ciganda lashes out at Rules Official after being disqualified from 2023 Amundi Evian Championship

In her Instagram story, the Spaniard agreed not to add a two-stroke penalty on the last hole. She was informed by the LPGA Rules Official about taking 52 seconds for the shot.

She wrote:

"I got a few messages about the DQ from yesterday. I want to be very clear and the reason I did not sign a 7 on the last hole is because I don’t think I took 52 seconds like the Rules Official said. I had a 10 footer on the last hole, last put [sic] and the group behind they were not even on the tee on a par 5."

Carlota Ciganda was handed a two-stroke penalty on the ninth hole after she took time to make a putt in the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

Later on, the Rules Official told her to add a two-stroke penalty, which she refused. She was told that she would be disqualified if she did not amend the rules. The golfer agreed and walked off the scoring tent.

Carlota Ciganda at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship (via Getty Images)

She lashed out at the LPGA Rules Official and even questioned their knowledge about professional golf. She asked if 20 seconds would make a difference.

She wrote:

"Very poor performance from the LPGA rules official, they don’t understand what professional golf is about, they only look at their stopwatch like if 20 seconds is going to make a difference. I had family and friends watching and they all said it was impossible I took that long to hit that putt!"

In 2021, while playing in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play event, Carlota Ciganda received a one-shot penalty for slow play that cost her the win.

Slow play has been a major debate issue this year, especially with Patrick Cantlay and Richard Bland being targeted. The latter even received a shot penalty at LIV Golf Valderrama.

Well, as for Ciganda, this might not be a big issue. But for fans watching her live or on television, it does make it a talking point.