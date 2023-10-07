Catherine Zeta-Jones joins Bill Murray and Ronan Keating in a celebrity golf tournament in Scotland

Academy Award-winning Welsh Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones was seen playing golf alongside Bill Murray and Ronan Keating at the St Andrews in Scotland. She participated in the Alfred Dunhill Championship's celebrity Pro-Am tournament.

The 54-year-old actress was seen donning a black padded jacket and wearing a knitted bobble hat as she swung her golf clubs in an effortlessly stylish manner.

Meanwhile, Gloden Globe Award winner Bill Murray wore a green and blue checked flannel shirt and also donned an orange bucket hat.

The Irish singer and television personality Ronan Keating also followed the path of Zeta-Jones and donned a navy blue padded jacket and a matching colored baseball cap.

The celebrity Pro-am tournament, before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, also saw the likes of Piers Morgan, Gareth Bale, Kathryn Newton, Andy Garcia, and Matthew Goode tee up at St Andrews in Scotland.

Catherine Zeta-Jones was seen participating in any of the golf tournaments for the first time. However, back in 2005, she was seen supporting her husband, Michael Douglas, who paired alongside European legend Colin Montgomerie, in a team championship.

The Welsh actress spoke about being part of the championships years ago and playing multiple practice rounds. She added that playing at the Dunhill Links Championship was like a "dream come true". She was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying:

"I really enjoyed being at the Championship all those years ago and I was able to play a round on the practice days. The atmosphere was fantastic and the galleries were great and really encouraged me. Now, to be playing in the Dunhill Links Championship proper is a dream come true. I'm really looking forward to it."

Who is leading the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

After the end of the first two rounds, European Ryder Cup team star Matt Fitzpatrick is leading the table with one stroke against tied second golfers Grant Forrest and Nacho Elvira.

Below are the top 25 on the leaderboard of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

1 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-13)

T2 - Grant Forrest (-12)

T2 - Nacho Elvira (-12)

T4 - Marcus Armitage (-10)

T4 - Matthew Southgate (-10)

T6 - Billy Horschel (-9)

T6 - Ryan Fox (-9)

T6 - Matthieu Pavon (-9)

T6 - Sami Välimäki (-9)

T10 - Matt Wallace (-8)

T10 - Alejandro Del Rey (-8)

T10 - Nicolas Colsaerts (-8)

T10 - Peter Uihlein (-8)

T10 - Daan Huizing (-8)

T10 - Nick Bachem (-8)

T16 - Laurie Canter (-7)

T16 - Jamie Donaldson (-7)

T16 - Tom McKibbin (-7)

T16 - Adri Arnaus (-7)

T16 - Calum Hill (-7)

T16 - Antoine Rozner (-7)

T16 - Hennie Du Plessis (-7)

T16 - Yannik Paul (-7)

T24 - Daniel Brown (-6)

T24 - Jeff Winther (-6)

T24 - David Micheluzzi (-6)

T24 - Marcus Helligkilde (-6)

T24 - Ross Fisher (-6)

T24 - Julien Guerrier (-6)

American golfer Billy Horschel is tied for sixth on the leaderboard. While Tommy Fleetwood is struggling with T72 rank.