“CCC has overstepped”: Phil Mickelson makes his feelings clear on recent California lawsuit

Phil Mickelson has taken a firm stand against California Coastal Commission (CCC) with respect to the ongoing lawsuit of Sable Offshore Corp's oil operations in the state. In May, the Houston-based oil and gas company attempted to restart a network of oil pipelines that were shut down following a major spill in 2015.

The CCC claimed that the oil company failed to obtain permits from the coastal development authority causing a legal dispute between the two organizations. The Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge ordered immediate cease of operations after the coastal commission's claims and environmental activisits' objection. The Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) took a huge hit from this verdict as their shares dropped significantly after the project was stalled.

LIV golfer Phil Mickelson has regularly voiced his opinions and concerns regarding the issue and has not held back in calling out higher authorities. In his latest post on X, Mickelson explained in detail about the coastal commission going beyond its jurisdiction. In response to an X user's question about the case going to trial and SOC's situation if that happens, the American golfer wrote:

"You’re getting bad info. Ccc has as much jurisdiction here as they do over my house in Montana. The judge just said as much. If what SOC claims is true(and it is) ccc has overstepped (does not have) jurisdiction. SOC doesn’t need to prove anything else. Just that they have their CDP’s from Santa Barbara (which they do) Santa Barbara has jurisdiction here and CCC is out of line."

In his previous post in the same thread, Phil Mickelson said the trial would be 'great' for Sable Offshore Corp as it can prove that CCC stepped out of its jurisdiction. Moreover, in his opinion, the coastal commission cannot afford a negative verdict about overstepping and would opt to settle instead of going to trial.

While the SOC hopes to resume operations at the Santa Ynez unit on August 1, they are put on hold by the Santa Barbara court until July 18, when the hearing is scheduled to take a decision on the matter.

Where will Phil Mickelson be seen in action next?

Phil Mickelson will be teeing up at the Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas for the next event of the LIV Golf calendar. The 55-year-old will be making his eighth appearance of the season on LIV, as he missed the inaugural event in Riyadh earlier this year.

Phil Mickelson at the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia - Source: Getty

At the Virginia event, Mickelson finished in four-way tie for the fourth, while Joaquin Neimann took home his fourth title of the season.

Phil Mickelson has missed the cut in all the Major tournaments so far this year.

