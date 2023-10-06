CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage to invest $100,000,000 in cutting-edge basketball practice facility with golf putting green

Golf sport is getting popular day by day. Not only professional golfers but also other sports athletes, including the NBA divisions, are taking an interest in the sport.

This is considerable as, this time, the new Pheonix Sun owner and Pheonix Mercury owner, Mathew Randall Ishbia, is gearing up to open a cutting-edge basketball practice campus which will also include a golf putting area.

The facility will be specifically developed for Ishbia's WNBA franchise. It will provide two practice courts with ten baskets to players and coaches 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The campus is also going to have several facilities accessible to the employees.

Ishbia, who is also the CEO of the United Wholesale Mortgage, is going to invest approximately $100,000,000 for this project. He discussed the project development in a recent statement, saying:

"We are working every day to make the Phoenix Suns and Mercury a world-class organization on and off the floor. You create great culture by investing in people."

The 58,000-square-foot practice facility will have a golf putting area besides other amenities for players to partake in. It will also provide access to a workout area, a player lounge, a film room, and an expanded locker room on the new site.

Players will additionally get access to massage rooms with hydrotherapy, including hot and cold pools. It will also have its own kitchen and chefs.

The new headquarters will have a variety of attractions, including indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an arcade, and a pickleball court, alongside office space.

Mathew Ishbia feels the new facility will also benefit the WNBA league's golf lovers

On 5th October 2023 (Thursday), Ishbia came up with this announcement of opening the new campus. Previously, the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage had invested around $4 billion to acquire the Suns and Mercury from the embattled Robert Sarver. He then added new players to the team and reworked various things.

Now, with this latest development, he is sure that the WNBA players will enjoy the supreme amenities available on the campus for them. It will also provide golf enthusiasts with the opportunity to play the game on the putting greens anytime they want to play a round or two.

Additionally, Ishbia also told The Associated Press that his investment will be especially helpful for the women players. He stated:

"It's just an investment in the Mercury, investment into women's basketball. It's great to build a first-class, state-of-the-art facility for them, designed for them in all aspects, from the locker rooms to the workout areas. It's not designed for the Suns and Mercury to share. It's designed for the Mercury."

The new facility will be three blocks from the team's home arena in downtown Phoenix. It is expected to open next spring.