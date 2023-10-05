$100 million splurge promised by Matt Ishbia for Phoenix Suns' practice facility

The Phoenix Suns are not afraid to spend money anymore. Former Suns owner Robert Sarver was often called the NBA's cheapest owner. But now new owner Matt Ishbia is pledging to drop some cash. He is spending on the team in all kinds of ways.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that Ishbia is pledging $100 million on a new practice facility. The facility will serve as the practice arena for the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.

The new team headquarters will be located in downtown Phoenix. Ishbia is attempting to reset the culture of the Suns after taking over the team this year.

Phoenix Suns' offseason moves

Matt Ishbia is not only spending on new facilities. He is also spending on players.

He sparked a new movement for the Suns by making a groundbreaking trade for Kevin Durant last season. This will be the first full season for the sharpshooter in a Suns jersey.

Ishbia did not stop there. He also traded Chris Paul in a blockbuster deal.

He sent Paul and his bloated contract to the Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal. Ishbia was not scared of Beal’s massive contract and is going into the luxury tax to build around a sparkly, big three of Durant, Beal and Devin Booker.

Ishbia also finally divorced Phoenix from DeAndre Ayton. The former No. 1 pick seemed to have a growingly contentious relationship with the organization. He sent him to Portland in a three-way deal which brought more depth to the Suns.

They acquired Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. They also spent to sign free-agent guard Eric Gordon to bolster the loaded roster.

The bench was further filled out with some signings this summer. The Suns went heavy on shooters and wing defenders on lower-salary deals. They signed Josh Okogie, Damion Lee and Yuta Watanabe as well this summer.

The Phoenix Suns have a luxury tax bill of $56 million. Ishbia is not afraid to invest in his new toy. That is on top of the massive $4 billion sales price Ishbia and other investors spent to buy the team.

The team will be really new and will have to find some chemistry among all of the new pieces. New coach Frank Vogel will have his hands full finding where the new pieces will fit together.

The Phoenix Suns will not be short on scoring power. Durant, Beal and Booker create the greatest shooting trio in the league currently. The Suns will be one of the favorites in the top tier to challenge for the NBA championship.