Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 merch tent relocated after last week's fire breakout

The Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 is currently taking place at the Colonial Country Club. While the golfing action at the tournament has gone on uninterrupted, news emerged on Thursday, May 25, that the merchandise area had to be relocated after a fire broke out in the empty tent last Sunday (May 21).

The area that was allotted for merchandise and the performance center was totally damaged. This has seen the organizers allot a new house for shirts, hats, and other souvenirs at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023.

Tournament director Dennis Roberson recently shared the details he knew about the accident, saying:

"Something sparked. We’re still not sure what. We have security on site the entire week and they discovered it fairly quickly and helped put it out."

Some fans have suggested that it the new tent was hard to find. Roberson, however, stated that he and his team are doing their best to deal with the issue:

"We've been given a circumstance and we're moving, managing, solving problems, putting up new signage, and making the best of an unfortunate situation. We're doing the Colonial [Country Club] thing and going forward."

He was also grateful that the mishappening did not take place a day later as everything could have been burnt:

"If it happens Monday night, the whole thing probably goes up in flames and it's a disaster. The way it happened we got to salvage things."

Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 merchandise (Photo by Tim Schmitt/Golfweek)

Over the course of 24 hours following the fire, crew members worked to build a smaller tent specifically designed for tennis. Roberson hoped for better arrangements, but seemed satisfied with his team's handling of the situation.

Who is leading the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023?

Harry Hall is currently atop the leaderboard of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023. He is followed by Harris English, who is just three strokes behind him.

Interestingly, there are 16 players tied at the T7 rank, including Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa.

Here is the leaderboard after round 1 of the tournament:

1 - Harry Hall

2 - Harris English

T3 - Tom Hoge

T3 - Adam Schenk

T3 - Robby Shelton

T3 - Andrew Putnam

T7 - David Lipsky

T7 - Austin Smotherman

T7 - Michael Kim

T7 - Austin Smotherman

T7 - Ryan Fox

T7 - Kim Si-woo

T7 - Billy Horschel

T7 - Sam Burns

T7 - Scottie Scheffler

T7 - Chez Reavie

T7 - Emiliano Grillo

T7 - Dylan Frittelli

T7 - Benjamin Griffin

T7 - Max Homa

T7 - Min Woo Lee

T7 - An Byeong-hun

2023 PGA Championship star Michael Block has had a nightmare at the Colonial Country Club. He is currently ranked last (120th) and has a score of +11. Block is 19 strokes behind the leader and is certain to miss the cut after the next round.

Round 2 of Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 begins at 8:20 am local time on May 26. Dylan Frittelli, Cody Gribble, and Emiliano Grillo will take the first tee of the day at the Colonial golf course.

Poll : 0 votes