Charley Hull does ‘butler’ service for close friend Annabel Dimmock hours after KPMG Women’s Irish Open outing 

Charley Hull secured a solo fourth-place finish at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open, closing out her week with a final-round score of 4-under 69 on Sunday, July 6. Her four-day total brought her to 12-under for the tournament, placing her nine shots behind the winner.

A few hours after her close finish at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open, Charley Hull took to her official Instagram account and shared a story. She put out a picture of two packed boxes of cheese ham toastie & chips as she drove her car. It was for her close friend from the Ladies European Tour, Annabel Dimmock.

“phone call off baby bells" hiya I'm hungry can you bring me food please" yes your butler has arrived cheese ham tostie & chips,” Hull hilariously wrote in her Instagram story.

Charley Hull does butler service for friend | IG: @charley.hull

After completing her round, Hull expressed her appreciation for the event organizers and extended congratulations to fellow English golfer Lottie Woad on her victory. She also shared her reflections on the week’s performance and her experience in Ireland through a post on Instagram.

In her first professional appearance in Ireland, Charley Hull delivered a steady performance, finishing fourth on the leaderboard at 12-under-par. She began the tournament with a 70 and followed it up with rounds of 69, 72, and 69. Although her pace eased slightly over the weekend, Hull stayed competitive throughout the event. The result adds to a consistent 2025 campaign, during which she has recorded multiple top-20 finishes on the LPGA Tour.

How did Charley Hull perform on the final day of the KPMG Women's Irish Open?

Charley Hull produced a steady final round at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, managing the course effectively throughout the day. She began with a birdie on the par-5 1st hole and added another on the 4th, maintaining a consistent rhythm through the front nine without dropping any shots.

On the back nine, Hull added birdies at the par-4 12th and the par-5 17th, keeping her round on track. Her only blemish came on the 18th, where she made a bogey. Despite that, she completed the round with a solid scorecard, marking a composed finish to her week in Ireland.

Charley Hull finished in fourth place on the leaderboard. Here is her hole-by-hole performance in the final round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open:

Hole 1: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 2: 3 (Par)

Hole 3: 4 (Par)

Hole 4: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 7: 3 (Par)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Hole 10: 4 (Par)

Hole 11: 4 (Par)

Hole 12: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 3 (Par)

Hole 15: 5 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 5 (Bogey)

