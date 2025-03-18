Charley Hull confesses to blocking her sister on Instagram: “ Ask my sister she been blocked before”

English professional golfer Charley Hull recently reposted a picture on Instagram confessing that she’s capable of blocking just anyone, including her sister. The 28-year-old LPGA Tour star turned pro in 2013 and has two LPGA Tour wins.

Charley Hull started developing an interest in golf at the age of two when her father occasionally took her to Kettering Golf Club in England. After joining the LPGA Tour, she lifted the trophy at the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship and the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic. She also has four Ladies European Tour wins, including the 2021 Aramco Team Series—New York and the 2024 Aramco Team Series—Riyadh.

On Monday, March 17, Hull reposted a picture on Instagram that read:

“I’d just block anyone. Ask my sister she been blocked before.”

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@charlet.hull

Hull’s parents are Dave Hall and Basienka Hull. She also has two half-sisters, Kathryn Newton and Vicky Cuming. The two-time LPGA Tour star is known to share a close relationship with her family members, including her sisters.

Back in September 2024, Hull posted a picture with one of her sisters. She captioned it:

“Sporting weekend with my sister 👯‍♀️💕”

Hull has played in two LPGA Tour events this year. She competed in the Founders Cup at Bradenton, Florida, where she finished with eight under at T19. She also played in the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club, finishing with seven-under at T4.

Following her performance at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, she posted pictures on Instagram saying:

“Not the final round I was hoping for today finishing T4, but as always a fantastic event at @hsbcwomensgolf 🔥 Thanks for all the great local support❤️ Always a pleasure to play with @lydsko and congrats on another impressive win.”

Charley Hull is gearing up to tee off at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open starting on July 3, 2025, at Carton House, Fairmont.

“Resharing this again”: Charley Hull warns her fans to beware of fake accounts

Back in December 2024, Charley Hull posted an announcement on Instagram asking her fans to be wary of fake accounts that were posing as her. The LPGA Tour star reposted the announcement again on Monday, with the caption:

“Resharing this again ❗❗(Also not on Telegram.)”

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@charley.hull

In the initial announcement, Hill revealed that there had been incidents of fake fan clubs run by scammers who were asking people for money or gift cards.

“I mentioned this a few weeks ago but after an incident at a tournament recently, I feel the need to speak out again. I will never ask for money or gift cards in exchange for meet and greets or fan club membership. These clubs are fake and run by scammers,” Hull said.

“My team and I only use my official social media accounts, @charley.hull (Instagram) @hullcharley (X) at ALL times, there are no exceptions. I am not on TikTok,” she added.

Charley Hull then urged her followers to report the fake accounts if they are contacted by them.

