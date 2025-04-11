Charley Hull dons black dress to enjoy ‘an afternoon in the sun’

Taking a break from the golf greens, Charley Hull opted to wear a form-fitting black dress that she posted as a story on her Instagram feed on Friday. With over 700k followers on Instagram, Hull is no stranger to turning heads, and her latest sun-kissed snapshot proves she knows how to ace more than just tee shots on the course.

The photo posted in that story strikes a confident pose with a sleeveless black dress draping seamlessly along her athletic frame. The high neckline adds a modern twist to the classic look, while in her accessories, she is holding her oversized black sunglasses. Her story caption read:

“An afternoon in the sun.”

The Screenshot of Charley Hull's black outfit. Image via Instagram/@charley.hull

While Hull is best known for her performances on the LPGA and LET tours, her off-course visibility through social media continues to generate public interest. Hull turned pro at just 16 in 2013 and was the youngest competitor in Solheim Cup history at the time. She has seven professional wins and has remained active in both American and European golf circuits. Her presence on social media has included both career-related content and personal lifestyle posts, which contribute to a broader fan base.

Charley Hull’s 2025 season so far

Hull’s 2025 season launched with a promising T19 finish at the Founders Cup, where she showed early form. But it was her eye-catching performance at the Ford Championship that signaled her intent. Waking at 2:30 a.m. to train before her opening round, Hull then went on to fire a bogey-free 63—her lowest round of the year—seizing the early lead. Though she ultimately finished T11, the message was clear: she’s putting in the work.

Her best result so far was at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, finishing T4 just off the podium. In the Singapore event, Hull demonstrated steely control in the first half of the tournament but faltered a bit on the final day. Even so, it served as a reminder of how close she is to a breakthrough.

Then came T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek, where Hull brought both competition and character. After delivering an eagle and offering a cheeky apology to opponent Ashleigh Buhai, she bowed out in the third round. But fans got what they came for: entertainment, competitiveness, and that trademark Hull charm.

With over $184K in prize money, a CME Points Rank of 24, and finishes inside the top 20 in three of four events, Hull has been one of the most consistent performers early in the season. Despite no wins yet, she’s proven she can go low, contend under pressure, and deliver show-stopping rounds when it matters.

If her early-season trend continues, it’s only a matter of time before she’s back in the winner’s circle. For now, she remains a fan favorite who’s equally at ease lighting up a leaderboard or a sun-drenched afternoon post.

