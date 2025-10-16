Charley Hull dons black as she goes on a "girls golfing range trip"

Charley Hull is currently away from the golf course, but keeps her fans updated through her social media. She recently posted on Instagram for her 820k followers, sharing a glimpse of a fun outing.Hull last played at the Lotto Championship earlier this month, finishing T14 with 10 under par. On Thursday, October 16, she shared a carousel on Instagram from what she called a “girls golfing range trip.” The English golfer wore a black puffer jacket, paired with white pants and light brown boots.She captioned the post:“Girls golfing range trip ⛳️ 👯‍♀️💖 #FOURRRR“ View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough not part of her professional schedule, this is one of the few posts Hull has shared recently related to golf. Earlier, she posted stories from Twywell Hill and Dales, where she spent time with her father, and also posted about a trip to Hawaii with her aunt.Charley Hull has had a rollercoaster 2025A season. In 14 starts, she has made 12 cuts, earned three top-10 finishes, and secured one win. Her victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship was her third LPGA career win and first since 2022. Injuries have also played a part, forcing her to withdraw from the Amundi Evian Championship due to illness and a ligament injury in August at the PIF London Championship.Charley Hull breaks into the world’s top 5 after an impressive 2025 seasonCharley Hull’s breakthrough win at the Kroger Queen City Championship not only ended her winless run but also propelled her to a career-best World No. 5 in the Rolex Rankings. With the jump, she became the first English player to enter the top five since the rankings were introduced in 2006.Charley Hull, who first appeared in the rankings as a 16-year-old in 2012 at No. 456, has steadily climbed her way up the ladder. Her latest rise comes on the back of one of her most consistent seasons on the LPGA Tour.The English star has also joined Jeeno Thitikul and Sei Young Kim as one of only three players this season to rank inside the top 50 across all four strokes gained categories. She’s averaging 0.59 strokes gained off the tee, 0.38 on approach, 0.18 around the green, and 0.76 in putting, bringing her total strokes gained to 2.06. Hull is next expected to tee it up at The Annika driven by Gainbridge from November 13–16 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, where she finished runner-up last year.