Charley Hull dons all black outfit as she puts in "morning work" amid absence from BMW Ladies Championship

Charley Hull's performance in the ongoing 2025 season has been strong so far. After winning the Kroger Queen City Championship, the English pro recently became the World No. 5.

However, after competing in the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Golf Club, Hawaii, Hull is currently taking a break. In the 2025 BMW Ladies Championship, the golfer from Kettering did not tee off. While the fans at Pine Beach Golf Links missed Charley Hull's presence, she recently went out for a golfing session.

In a short video shared by Hull on her Instagram story, she was spotted teeing off at a golf course. The LPGA Tour pro was donning a black outfit from Malbon Golf, topped with a pair of white sneakers. This clip showed Hull pulling off a perfect putt. Apart from sharing this clip, Charley Hull tagged her putting coach Nick Soto in the caption:

"Morning work @nicksotoputting"

Take a look at the Instagram story by Hull:

Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story / Source: @charley.hull on IG

Soto has been Hull's putting coach for more than two years now. In her past interviews, she has also credited Soto while naming her other coaches. On Nick's official website, Hull has complimented Soto for his expertise. Charley Hull said (as quoted by Nick Soto Putting):

"I've worked with Nick for over 2 years now and I feel l've improved not only my technique but also my understanding of putting. That has helped me prepare and practice when I'm at an event and helps me trust my stroke under pressure"

Charley Hull's absence from the Tour has not been entirely devoid of golf outings. Apart from her recent girls' night out and today's golf session in the morning, the four-time Ladies European Tour winner went out to play with her friends.

Charley Hull enjoys a golf outing with her "gals" amidst the LPGA Tour absence

After securing a T14 at the Lotte Championship, Hull has yet to compete in an event. However, the golfer recently played golf with her friends in Surrey. Two days ago, on October 17, Hull went out with Anouska Torrance and Olivia Cowan.

In an Instagram story, the trio was snapped together at the Foxhill Golf and Country Club in Chertsey, Surrey. Charley Hull also reposted the story originally shared by LET pro Cowan. Take a look at the photo where Hull is spotted donning an all-black outfit from Malbon Golf:

"Golfing with the gals @charley.hull @anouskatorrance"

Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story / Source: @charley.hull on IG

As the ongoing season is inching closer to conclusion, Hull has competed in 14 tournaments so far. She ended up missing the cut in just two events and securing three top-10s. Her win in the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship came after a long time since her Aramco Team Series win in Riyadh last year.

