Charley Hull dons a black crop top as she enjoys a "girls dinner night"

Charley Hull is making the most of her break from the LPGA Tour. The English golfer shared an Instagram story on Saturday, October 18, giving fans a glimpse of her outfit for a “girls dinner night.”

In the picture, Hull wore a chic black crop top with a crystal fringe hem, paired with high-waisted light blue flared jeans. She completed the look with statement earrings and black open-toe heels, captioning the photo,

“Girls dinner date.”

A screenshot from Charley Hull's Instagram story (via @charley.hull)

This isn’t the first time Hull has been spotted enjoying time off with friends. A day earlier, on October 17, she was seen at Foxhills Country Club in Chertsey with fellow golfers Olivia Cowan and Anouska Torrance. Hull reshared Cowan’s Instagram story featuring the trio.

Hull’s social updates come as she remains away from competition for the second straight week. Her last appearance on tour was at the Lotte Championship earlier this season.

After skipping the Buick LPGA Shanghai, she is also missing the ongoing BMW Ladies Championship. However, she is expected to return at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, scheduled for November 13–16 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Hull, who tied for second at the event last year, is already listed in the early commitment field.

Charley Hull has had a rollercoaster year

The 2025 season has been full of ups and downs for Charley Hull. After nearly three years without a win, she finally ended her drought by winning the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, finishing 20-under par.

The victory not only ended her winless streak but also moved her up three spots in the Rolex Rankings. At World No. 5, Hull became the first English player to reach the top five since the rankings began in February 2006.

Hull has played 14 events so far, making 12 cuts and claiming three top-10 finishes, including her Cincinnati win. Her best performance besides the win came at the AIG Women’s Open, where she tied for second at nine under par.

The year hasn’t been without setbacks. Hull withdrew from The Amundi Evian Championship in July after a virus caused her to collapse twice during her opening round. She later pulled out of the PIF London Championship with ligament damage in her ankle.

Despite these challenges, Charley Hull remains one of the tour’s most consistent performers. She ranks inside the top 50 in all four main strokes gained categories this season, alongside World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul and Sei Young Kim. Her all-around game is strong: 0.59 strokes gained off the tee, 0.38 on approach, 0.18 around the green, and 0.76 in putting, totaling 2.06 strokes gained.

