  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Charley Hull
  • Charley Hull dons black as she poses with her furry friend after spending "plenty of laughs" in Hawaii

Charley Hull dons black as she poses with her furry friend after spending "plenty of laughs" in Hawaii

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Oct 12, 2025 19:36 GMT
LOTTE Championship Presented By Hoakalei 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
LOTTE Championship Presented By Hoakalei 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Charley Hull is enjoying her time away from the golf course. The last tournament she competed in was the Lotte Championship, where she was able to put in a consistent performance and finished tied for 14th place with a total score of 10-under par.

Ad

On October 10, Hull shared an Instagram post, revealing how she has been spending her holiday time with her aunt in Hawaii. She uploaded photos from her trip in Aloha with a caption that revealed plenty of laughs with her aunt. The caption read:

"Aloha, Hawaii 🌺👋 then a little LA time before heading home. Plenty of laughs with my aunty by my side for this one 🌴❤️"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Following this, Hull shared another update on her vacation in an Instagram story on October 12. The golfer was spending some time in a field, where she posed with her fluffy friend. Interestingly, in the picture, she paired a black blazer with blue trousers and white sneakers.

Still taken from Hull&#039;s Instagram story (Image Credit: charley.hull)
Still taken from Hull's Instagram story (Image Credit: charley.hull)

Charley Hull has been in pretty steady form this season, and she even won her third LPGA Tour event at the Kroger City Queen Championship. It was definitely not an easy win for her, as Hull was neck-to-neck with World No. 1, Jeeno Thitikul, throughout the final round before winning on the tournament's final hole.

Ad

Charley Hull says her game has been "coming together" in recent weeks

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Aside from her impressive victory at the Kroger, Charley Hull's form has been consistent in recent months. She even finished second at the season's fifth and final golf major, the AIG Women's Open.

Ad

During the press conference following the second round of the Lotte Championship, Hull was asked if she had altered any equipment or playing style. She explained that her game has been strong all year, but it has begun to click.

The golfer stated, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

"Just been playing pretty solid all year. Just coming together now."

Apart from this, Charley Hull also talked about how she usually skips the Lottery Championship every year, as it takes her a lot of time to travel from home. She stated:

Ad
"Yeah, it is quite a long trip for me. It's like 25 hours to get here and 32 hours to get home so that's why I usually skip this event."

According to NBC Sports, the next tournament Charley Hull will take part in is the BMW Ladies Championship, which begins on October 16.

About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications