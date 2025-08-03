2025 AIG Women's Open payout: How much did each golfer win?

The AIG Women's Open has a new winner in 24-year old Japanese professional Miyu Yamashita. After four rounds of play, the golfer claimed a two-stroke victory at Royal Porthcawl.

Yamashita will be getting a large share from the massive tournament prize purse of $9,500,000. Being the winner of this year's AIG Women's Open, the golfer will be taking home a winner's paycheck worth $1,462,500.

Charley Hull, who missed out on the win despite a considerable effort, is tied for the second place along with Minami Katsu. Both of them will earn $829,742 each from the 2025 AIG Women's Open prize purse.

Both Rio Takeda and A Lim Kim, who shared the fourth position on the AIG Women's Open leaderboard, will be taking home a paycheck worth $485,403 each. Wei-Ling Hsu and Megan Khang will go home with $324,018 from the payout.

The 2024 AIG Women's Open champion shared the 36th spot after four rounds of play. Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda and Sarah Schmelzel will earn $58,391 each from the major purse prize.

AIG Women's Open 2025 full payout explored

Here's a detailed look at the full payout distribution of this year's AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl. Take a look:

1 - Miyu Yamashita : $1,462,500

T2 - Minami Katsu : $829,742

T2 - Charley Hull : $829,742

T4 - Rio Takeda : $485,403

T4 - A Lim Kim : $485,403

T6 - Wei-Ling Hsu : $324,018

T6 - Megan Khang : $324,018

T8 - Paula Martin Sampedro : $244,650

T8 - Stephanie Kyriacou : $244,650

T8 - Lottie Woad : $244,650

T11 - Mao Saigo : $187,760

T11 - Andrea Lee : $187,760

T13 - Lauren Coughlin : $146,578

T13 - Pajaree Anannarukarn : $146,578

T13 - Minjee Lee : $146,578

T13 - Sei Young Kim : $146,578

T13 - Hyo Joo Kim : $146,578

T13 - Chiara Tamburlini : $146,578

T19 - Linn Grant : $115,537

T19 - Yan Liu : $115,537

T19 - Mimi Rhodes : $115,537

T19 - Georgia Hall : $115,537

T23 - Jin Hee Im : $93,390

T23 - Celine Boutier : $93,390

T23 - Haeran Ryu : $93,390

T23 - Morgane Metraux : $93,390

T23 - Esther Henseleit : $93,390

T23 - Jenny Shin : $93,390

T23 - Ariya Jutanugarn : $93,390

T30 - Jeeno Thitikul : $75,581

T30 - Narin An : $75,581

T30 - Anna Nordqvist : $75,581

T33 - Alexa Pano : $66,502

T33 - Ayaka Furue : $66,502

T33 - Nasa Hataoka : $66,502

T36 - Lydia Ko : $58,391

T36 - Nelly Korda : $58,391

T36 - Sarah Schmelzel : $58,391

39 - In Gee Chun : $53,095

T40 - Shannon Tan : $45,779

T40 - Akie Iwai : $45,779

T40 - Angel Yin : $45,779

T40 - Casandra Alexander : $45,779

T40 - Madelene Sagström : $45,779

T40 - Darcey Harry : $45,779

T46 - Brooke Matthews : $36,960

T46 - Ilhee Lee : $36,958

T46 - Diksha Dagar : $36,958

T46 - Lindy Duncan : $36,958

T50 - Stacy Lewis : $30,875

T50 - Mi Hyang Lee : $30,875

T50 - Amy Yang : $30,875

T50 - Ashleigh Buhai : $30,875

T50 - Bronte Law : $30,875

T55 - Manon De Roey : $26,641

T55 - Emma Spitz : $26,641

T55 - Kristen Gillman : $26,641

T58 - Mary Liu : $22,727

T58 - Arpichaya Yubol : $22,727

T58 - Carla Bernat Escuder : $22,727

T58 - Yuri Yoshida : $22,727

T58 - Chisato Iwai : $22,727

T63 - Yani Tseng : $20,028

T63 - Leona Maguire : $20,028

T63 - Patty Tavatanakit : $20,028

T63 - Perrine Delacour : $20,028

T67 - Grace Kim : $18,440

T67 - Laura Fuenfstueck : $18,440

T69 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard : $17,383

T69 - Dasom Ma : $17,383

71 - Jeneath Wong : $12,777

