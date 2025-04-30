Charley Hull dons all white in practice round ahead of the Black Desert Championship

Charley Hull is preparing to compete at the Black Desert Championship in Ivins at the Black Desert Golf Course. She played a practice round on Tuesday and is sharpening her skills, as she missed the cut at the Chevron Championship last week.

The LPGA Tour shared a video on Instagram in collaboration with Charley Hull and posted a quick recap of her practice round.

"A sneak peek of @charley.hull’s practice round in 60 seconds ⏱️🔥"

Meanwhile, Charley Hull has had a decent season on the LPGA Tour this year. She has missed just one cut in five events, with her best finish coming at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she finished T4.

Charley Hull has made $184.3 K as official money on the LPGA Tour this year so far. She looked a bit out of sync with her game last week at the Chevron Championship as she carded +4 for the event and scored 75 and 73, respectively, on the first two days.

Here's how Charley Hull has performed in all the LPGA Tour events so far in 2025.

The Chevron Championship – CUT – $0

– CUT – $0 T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards – T28 – $15,656

– T28 – $15,656 Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass – T11 – $41,138

– T11 – $41,138 HSBC Women's World Championship – T4 – $104,318

– T4 – $104,318 Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – T19 – $23,210

When will Charley Hull tee off in the first round of the 2025 Black Desert Championship?

Charley Hull is paired with Ayaka Furue and Ruoning Yin for the first two rounds of the 2025 Black Desert Championship. This three-ball is all set to tee off at 1:21 PM local time in the first round of the event.

Charley Hull is one of the leading names in the field this week - Source: Getty

Here are the tee times for all golfers competing at the 2025 Black Desert Championship.

Tee 1

7:00 AM – Kristen Gillman, In Gee Chun, Adela Cernousek

7:11 AM – Madison Young, Wichanee Meechai, Narin An

7:22 AM – Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Lauren Morris, Sophia Popov

7:33 AM – Ina Yoon, Gaby Lopez, Pajaree Anannarukarn

7:44 AM – A Lim Kim, Benedetta Moresco, Rio Takeda

7:55 AM – Miranda Wang, Ariya Jutanugarn, Albane Valenzuela

8:06 AM – Esther Henseleit, Amy Yang, Gemma Dryburgh

8:17 AM – Moriya Jutanugarn, Miyu Yamashita, Chisato Iwai

8:28 AM – Caley McGinty, Polly Mack, Paula Reto

8:39 AM – Olivia Cowan, Yani Tseng, Mina Kreiter

8:50 AM – Fiona Xu, Mariel Galdiano, Eun-Hee Ji

9:01 AM – Sofia Garcia, Jeongeun Lee6, Xiyu Janet Lin

12:15 PM – Weiwei Zhang, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang

12:26 PM – Ali Mulhall, Hinako Shibuno, Kate Smith-Stroh

12:37 PM – Ryann O'Toole, Sung Hyun Park, Emily Kristine Pedersen

12:48 PM – Nasa Hataoka, Anna Nordqvist, Yuri Yoshida

12:59 PM – Chanettee Wannasaen, Allisen Corpuz, Hyo Joo Kim

1:10 PM – Mao Saigo, Lilia Vu, Brooke M. Henderson

1:21 PM – Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, Ayaka Furue

1:32 PM – Hye-Jin Choi, Lindy Duncan, Linn Grant

1:43 PM – Jenny Bae, Yu Liu, Julia Lopez Ramirez

1:54 PM – Jiwon Jeon, Soo Bin Joo, Gurleen Kaur

2:05 PM – Savannah Grewal, Georgia Hall, Lauren Hartlage

2:16 PM – Ana Belac, Celine Borge, Peiyun Chien

Tee 10

7:00 AM – Robyn Choi, Heather Lin, Sarah Kemp

7:11 AM – Kumkang Park, Hyo Joon Jang, Alexa Pano

7:22 AM – Jessica Porvasnik, Azahara Munoz, Brooke Matthews

7:33 AM – Maja Stark, Jin Hee Im, Sarah Schmelzel

7:44 AM – Patty Tavatanakit, Cassie Porter, Lucy Li

7:55 AM – Celine Boutier, Haeran Ryu, Megan Khang

8:06 AM – Ingrid Lindblad, Minjee Lee, Stacy Lewis

8:17 AM – Stephanie Kyriacou, Ashleigh Buhai, Auston Kim

8:28 AM – Jenny Coleman, Danielle Kang, Mary Liu

8:39 AM – Ssu-Chia Cheng, Bianca Pagdanganan, Ruixin Liu

8:50 AM – Haeji Kang, Gigi Stoll, Dani Holmqvist

9:01 AM – Karis Davidson, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Cheyenne Knight

12:15 PM – Dewi Weber, Xiaowen Yin, Arpichaya Yubol

12:26 PM – Pornanong Phatlum, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Gabriela Ruffels

12:37 PM – Morgane Metraux, Hira Naveed, Yuna Nishimura

12:48 PM – Cristie Kerr, Minami Katsu, Yan Liu

12:59 PM – Jasmine Suwannapura, Bailey Tardy, Yuka Saso

1:10 PM – Jennifer Kupcho, Mi Hyang Lee, Somi Lee

1:21 PM – Nataliya Guseva, Linnea Strom, Akie Iwai

1:32 PM – Saki Baba, Carlota Ciganda, Manon De Roey

1:43 PM – Grace Kim, Frida Kinhult, Andrea Lee

1:54 PM – Wei-Ling Hsu, Daniela Iacobelli, Caroline Inglis

2:05 PM – Perrine Delacour, Amanda Doherty, Fatima Fernandez Cano

2:16 PM – Brittany Altomare, Aditi Ashok, Christine Wang

