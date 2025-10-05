  • home icon
Charley Hull drops a 3-word message after playing her first tournament since winning the Kroger Queen City Championship

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Oct 05, 2025 14:28 GMT
LOTTE Championship Presented By Hoakalei 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Charley Hull clicked at the Lotte Championship 2025 [Image via Getty]

England's Charley Hull became a viral sensation in September after she won the Kroger Queen City Championship. The reason Hull became a sensation after this win is that it was the first time in nearly three years that she had won on the LPGA Tour.

After her heroics at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Hull took a well-deserved break and only returned to competitive golf at this week's Lotte Championship in Hawaii. Once this competition in Hawaii came to an end, Hull dropped a 3-word message on Instagram, which signified her position.

The 29-year-old wrote:

"T14 in Hawaii 🌺☀️"

You can check Charley Hull's Instagram post below:

Despite being off from competitive golf for a significant period, Charley Hull did reasonably well at the Lotte Championship 2025. In the first two rounds of the competition, Hull looked strong as she shot 69 and 68, respectively.

However, it was round 3 that put a halt to the three-time LPGA Tour winner's momentum. In this round, Hull shot 72 with three birdies to her name. But, it's also important to mention that she kind of made a comeback in the last round by shooting 69 and finishing T14.

How much did Charley Hull earn at the Lotte Championship 2025?

The Lotte Championship 2025 had a purse of $3,000,000. While the largest share of this purse went to the tournament winner Youmin Hwang ($450,000), Charley Hull earned $40,045 for finishing T14. Here is a detailed look at the payout:

  • WIN. Youmin Hwang: $450,000
  • 2. Hyo Joo Kim: $277,054
  • 3. Minami Katsu: $200,983
  • T4. Nelly Korda: $117,177
  • T4. Peiyun Chien: $117,177
  • T4. Akie Iwai: $117,177
  • T4. Jessica Porvasnik: $117,177
  • T8. Brooke Matthews: $71,293
  • T8. Nasa Hataoka: $71,293
  • T10. Pornanong Phatlum: $59,157
  • T10. A Lim Kim: $59,157
  • T12. Nataliya Guseva: $51,420
  • T12. Andrea Lee: $51,420
  • T14. Patty Tavatanakit: $40,045
  • T14. Allisen Corpuz: $40,045
  • T14. Somi Lee: $40,045
  • T14. Megan Khang: $40,045
  • T14. Chisato Iwai: $40,045
  • T14. Dewi Weber: $40,045
  • T14. Charley Hull: $40,045
  • T21. Jeongeun Lee5: $33,068
  • T21. Emily Kristine Pedersen: $33,068
  • T23. Jennifer Kupcho: $29,003
  • T23. Ruixin Liu: $29,003
  • T23. Linnea Strom: $29,003
  • T23. Yuna Nishimura: $29,003
  • T23. Miyu Yamashita: $29,003
  • T28. Brooke M. Henderson: $24,307
  • T28. Kumkang Park: $24,307
  • T28. Lauren Hartlage: $24,307
  • T28. Gabriela Ruffels: $24,307
  • T32. Robyn Choi: $21,083
  • T32. Stacy Lewis: $21,083
  • T32. Rio Takeda: $21,083
  • T35. Kristen Gillman: $17,206
  • T35. Jin Hee Im: $17,206
  • T35. Azahara Munoz: $17,206
  • T35. Elizabeth Szokol: $17,206
  • T35. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $17,206
  • T35. Hyo Joon Jang: $17,206
  • T35. Paula Reto: $17,206
  • T42. Ina Yoon: $12,958
  • T42. In Gee Chun: $12,958
  • T42. Ana Belac: $12,958
  • T42. Sofia Garcia: $12,958
  • T42. Kate Smith-Stroh: $12,958
  • T42. Cassie Porter: $12,958
  • T42. Lucy Li: $12,958
  • T49. Amy Yang: $10,188
  • T49. Jasmine Suwannapura: $10,188
  • T49. Madelene Sagstrom: $10,188
  • T49. Jaravee Boonchant: $10,188
  • T49. Sarah Schmelzel: $10,188
  • T49. Caroline Masson: $10,188
  • T55. Mariel Galdiano: $8,949
  • T55. Narin An: $8,949
  • T57. Alena Sharp: $8,343
  • T57. Ingrid Lindblad: $8,343
  • T59. Ryann O'Toole: $7,547
  • T59. Brianna Do: $7,547
  • T59. Stephanie Meadow: $7,547
  • T59. Yahui Zhang: $7,547
  • T63. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $6,902
  • T63. Hye-Jin Choi: $6,902
  • T63. Frida Kinhult: $6,902
  • T63. Sung Hyun Park: $6,902
  • T67. Celine Borge: $6,371
  • T67. Adela Cernousek: $6,371
  • T67. Sophia Popov: $6,371
  • T70. Ilhee Lee: $5,992
  • T70. Jiwon Jeon: $5,992
  • T70. Hira Naveed: $5,992
  • 73. Polly Mack: $5,839
