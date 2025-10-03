5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Lotte Championship ft. Danielle Kang & Leona Maguire

The 2025 Lotte Championship is underway at Hoakalei Country Club and the field of golfers are competing for a share of the $3 million prize fund. The tournament’s cut line is set at 1-under, and several golfers are out of the running, including top players such as Danielle Kang and Leona Maguire.

Ad

Last year, A Lim Kim snagged the title at Hoakalei Country Club after scoring 18-under across 72 holes. This year, she is in the field attempting to defend her title and is one of the golfers who made the cut.

Unlike Kim, Kang and Maguire didn’t make the 1-under cut line and will not be in the field this weekend. Let’s discuss five top golfers who are out of contention for the 2025 Lotte Championship title below.

Ad

Trending

5 golfers who missed the 2025 Lotte Championship cutline

#1 Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang - Source: Imagn

Six-time LPGA Tour winner Danielle Kang was chasing her first win of the year and seventh tour title at Hoakalei Country Club. She struggled through her first two rounds and scored 7-over 151 after 36 holes, missing the cut by a wide margin of eight strokes.

Ad

#2 Leona Maguire

Leona Maguire - Source: Imagn

Leoona Maguire kicked off play at the Hoakalei Country Club with a round of 70. She fared even worse on day two and scored 79 after shooting seven bogeys and zero birdies. The two-time LPGA Tour winner carded 5-over 149 after 36 holes and missed the cut by six strokes.

Ad

#3 Olivia Cowan

Olivia Cowan- Source: Imagn

Still chasing her maiden LPGA Tour title, Olivia Cowan’s journey at Hoakalei Country Club came to an end when she scored 2-over 146 in the tournament. She had a rollercoaster performance in her second round and shot three birdies, two bogeys, and two double bogeys, falling short of the cut by three strokes.

Ad

#4 Yu Liu

Yu Liu - Source: Imagn

Yu Liu joined the LPGA Tour in 2018 and since then, has been unable to claim her maiden tour title. She has had a rough year this season and has made the cut in only nine out of her 17 starts, including the Lotte Championship.

Ad

Liu shot five birdies, one bogey, and two double bogeys during her second round at Hoakalei Country Club. She carded 1-over 145 in the tournament and missed the cut by two strokes.

#5 Yuka Saso

Yuka Saso - Source: Imagn

2025 has been a struggle for Yuka Saso, who has been unable to post at least one top-10 result in the season. She teed off in the 2025 Lotte Championship with a disappointing round of 77 on the first day and 81 on the second day.

The two-time U.S. Women’s Open winner was only able to shoot one birdie in her second round, which came after seven bogeys and one triple bogey on the par-4 sixth hole. She scored 14-under 158 and landed at the bottom of the leaderboard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More