Charley Hull embraces Lydia Ko after having 'fun' with the Olympic medalist at Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown

Charley Hull teamed up with Lydia Ko for the very first matchup of the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown Championship. The LPGA Tour veterans were a part of the Team World, and they faced off against Miyu Yamashita and Rio Takeda from Team Japan. The four of them performed admirably, and their four-ball play match at the New Korea Country Club finished in a tie.
Interestingly, after the match, Charley Hull and Lydia Ko enjoyed a wonderful moment. Talking about the match, the two of them trailed by one point on the 18th hole, when Ko made a 25-foot birdie to tie things up. Hull and Ko exchanged hugs after this amazing putt, which the three-time LPGA Tour winner posted on her IG story.
Hull also mentioned in the caption of her Instagram story how much fun she had on the course with Lydia Ko. The caption reads:
"Fun out there today with @lydsko"
Interestingly, Lydia Ko reposted Hull's Instagram story, and in her story, Ko mentioned how Charley Hull was able to instill team spirit, and the Olympic Gold hopes that the two of them can do it again on the second day of the tournament. The caption on Ko's Instagram story said,
"@charley.hull kept the team in it! Let's go get it again tomorrow."
Apart from the story, Hull discussed her entire day with Ko in an interview after the round.
Charley Hull claims that she knew Lydia Ko would make the final putt
Lydia Ko and Charley Hull's 18th hole at the New Korean Golf Club was a complete turning point for Team World. With the Olympic Gold Medalist making the long putt, Team World was able to balance things out, and Hull admitted after the match that she had a feeling in her mind that Ko would definitely make the putt.
According to the LPGA Tour's official website, the golfer stated,
"It was pretty chilled out there. It was good. It was nice. I kind of knew Lydia was going to make the putt on the last because she had an up-and-down challenge on the last hole yesterday, an impossible up-and-down, and you got up-and-down and won 200 bucks from your caddie, so that was an easy putt compared to yesterday."
Following Hull and Ko's matchup, Team Japan's Ayaka Furue and Mao Saigo face off against Wei-Ling Hsu and Brooke Henderson. Team World was able to win this match, giving them one point heading into the second day of the competition.