Charley Hull embraces Lydia Ko after having 'fun' with the Olympic medalist at Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown

Charley Hull teamed up with Lydia Ko for the very first matchup of the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown Championship. The LPGA Tour veterans were a part of the Team World, and they faced off against Miyu Yamashita and Rio Takeda from Team Japan. The four of them performed admirably, and their four-ball play match at the New Korea Country Club finished in a tie.

Ad

Interestingly, after the match, Charley Hull and Lydia Ko enjoyed a wonderful moment. Talking about the match, the two of them trailed by one point on the 18th hole, when Ko made a 25-foot birdie to tie things up. Hull and Ko exchanged hugs after this amazing putt, which the three-time LPGA Tour winner posted on her IG story.

Hull also mentioned in the caption of her Instagram story how much fun she had on the course with Lydia Ko. The caption reads:

Ad

Trending

"Fun out there today with @lydsko"

Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Hull's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @charley.hull)

Interestingly, Lydia Ko reposted Hull's Instagram story, and in her story, Ko mentioned how Charley Hull was able to instill team spirit, and the Olympic Gold hopes that the two of them can do it again on the second day of the tournament. The caption on Ko's Instagram story said,

Ad

"@charley.hull kept the team in it! Let's go get it again tomorrow."

Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Ko's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @lydsko)

Apart from the story, Hull discussed her entire day with Ko in an interview after the round.

Ad

Charley Hull claims that she knew Lydia Ko would make the final putt

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Lydia Ko and Charley Hull's 18th hole at the New Korean Golf Club was a complete turning point for Team World. With the Olympic Gold Medalist making the long putt, Team World was able to balance things out, and Hull admitted after the match that she had a feeling in her mind that Ko would definitely make the putt.

Ad

According to the LPGA Tour's official website, the golfer stated,

"It was pretty chilled out there. It was good. It was nice. I kind of knew Lydia was going to make the putt on the last because she had an up-and-down challenge on the last hole yesterday, an impossible up-and-down, and you got up-and-down and won 200 bucks from your caddie, so that was an easy putt compared to yesterday."

Following Hull and Ko's matchup, Team Japan's Ayaka Furue and Mao Saigo face off against Wei-Ling Hsu and Brooke Henderson. Team World was able to win this match, giving them one point heading into the second day of the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More