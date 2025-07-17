Charley Hull embraces her quirky side as she celebrates World Emoji Day by making an interesting revelation

To mark World Emoji Day, PIF Golf and Golf Saudi put the spotlight on Charley Hull in a post on Instagram. They asked their ambassadors to identify the three emojis they use most. The collage included in the post also highlighted the three emojis that Hull frequently uses.

Hull later reshared the post on her Instagram Story on July 17. The collage featured Hull smiling in her full tournament gear, set against a scenic golf course backdrop. The text over the image read:

“WORLD EMOJI DAY”

😂🧸❤️

Image via Instagram- @charley.hull

The three emojis above are the most frequently used emojis by Hull. With expressive emojis appearing throughout her story, Hull tagged both @pifglobalseries and @golf_saudi. The original post also included emojis commonly used by other golfers alongside Charley Hull.

The caption of the original Instagram post reads:

"In celebration of World Emoji Day, we asked our ambassadors their top used 3 emojis😎

What are your most used emojis?"

Apart from that, Charley Hull is confirmed to play at the PIF London Championship from August 8 to 10 at the Turion Club. It will be a home event for Hull, who is from Kettering, England.

She’s had a strong 2024 season so far, finishing second at the U.S. Women’s Open and remaining in the top 20 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Besides that, Hull withdrew from the Amundi Evian Championship midway after collapsing.

Charley Hull collapses twice at Evian, shares update after scary exit

Charley Hull’s opening round at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship took a terrifying turn on Thursday, July 10, as the English golfer collapsed twice on the course and was forced to withdraw. Hull teed off early in the morning from the 10th hole at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, playing alongside Ruoning Yin and Haeran Ryu.

On Sunday, July 13, Hull broke her silence on Instagram with an update on her health. Posting a photo of herself, she wrote:

“Thanks for all the messages guys. Today I’ve started to feel a lot better. And excited to be back and fit for the Scottish and AIG Women’s Open ❤”

Image via Instagram- @charley.hull

Throughout the first 12 holes, her round looked steady. She scored birdies on the par-4 12th and par-5 1st, keeping her score at 1-under despite dropping shots at the 2nd and 3rd. But as she approached the 13th hole, Hull seemed disoriented and sat down near a bunker. Moments later, after trying her tee shot, she collapsed on the tee box.

Medical personnel rushed in and treated her on-site for low blood pressure. She was administered IV fluids and briefly managed to stand again, only to collapse a second time. This time, Hull was stretchered off the course and transported back to the clubhouse by golf cart. Her withdrawal was confirmed shortly after. It later emerged that Hull had been battling a virus in the lead-up to the tournament.

Hull now aims to recover in time for her next appearance at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open, which will be held on July 24th.

