Charley Hull flaunts her swing and Sunday workout routine ahead of The Ford Championship 2025

Charley Hull shared an Instagram story showcasing her workout session. On Sunday, March 23, the British golfer shared a post highlighting her workout routine. She could be seen taking a swing on the golf course sporting an all-black outfit.

Ad

Hull turned professional in 2013 and quickly made her mark by winning the Ladies European Tour's Rookie of the Year award. Over the years, she has secured several important victories on both the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour.

To keep her game on point, Hull spends a lot of her time either working out or sharpening her skills on the course. She captioned her recent Instagram post by ticking all the boxes she had aimed for on Sunday morning.

Ad

Trending

"Sunday grind done, putting drills✅ range sessions✅ short game✅"

"Sundays✅ threshold row ✅5 min warm up jog or row 6 sets of 3 mins at 2.14 40 secs rest between 5 min row or jog cool off."

"Every 3 minutes for 6 rounds (18 mins)✅ 15 kettlebell swings 15 db snatch alternating 15 ball slams 10kg."

"Emom 10 mins✅ 5 burpees, 10 body weight lunges."

Charley Hull's Instagram story

Earlier this month, Charley Hull delivered a strong performance at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. She finished tied for fourth with a total of 7-under 281. Hull started her first round bogey-free 69 (-3), just one stroke behind the leader.

Ad

In the second round, Hull carded a 70 (-2), reaching a total score of 5-under. Before her third round, Hull battled illness but still posted a bogey-free 68 (-4), to move to 9-under and one shot behind the leader.

However in the final round, she she hit four bogeys and just two birdies to card a 74 (+2), coming to a tie for fourth place at 7-under.

Charley Hull's intense training routine ahead of the Ford Championship 2025

On Saturday, March 22, Charley Hull gave another glimpse into her intense training routine, sharing an Instagram story. The English golfer is all set at the upcoming LPGA's Ford Championship next week in Arizona.

Ad

Hull completed a 8.70-mile run before switching to a workout session featuring 500m ski, 170 sledge push across six lengths, 50 wall balls, a 22-minute AMRAP, 500m rowing, 50 lunges, and 30 burpees.

Additionally, Hull has already appeared in two LPGA Tour events this year. She finished tied for 19th at the Founders Club in Florida, trailing champion Yealimi Noh by 13 shots.

Moving forward, Hull is gearing up for the Ford Championship. Last year, she took a step back from the event after a first-round 72 due to illness, with Nelly Korda winning the title.

The 2025 event, is going to be held at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, instead of Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, the previous venue of this event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback