Charley Hull posts insane workout stats ahead of the 2025 Ford Championship

Star English golfer Charley Hull shared an Instagram story on Saturday to post her remarkable workout stats from the day. Hull is set to play at the LPGA's Ford Championship next week in Chandler, Arizona.

Ad

In her story, Hull notes that she ran 8.7 miles on Saturday, which was only the beginning of her workouts for the day. Hull's list of workouts reads,

"500 ski - 170 sledge push 6 lengths - 50 wall balls - 22min amrap - 500 row -50 lunges - 30 burpies to plate = Sundays 10k run."

A screenshot of Charley Hull's Instagram story on Saturday - Credit: [email protected]

Hull's Saturday workouts are enough to make someone tired just by reading it. Her workout update came only two days after Hull's 29th birthday on March 20.

Ad

Trending

Hull's most recent LPGA Tour appearance was at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore earlier this month. The 29-year-old is one of the most popular women's golfers in the world and is currently ranked 10th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Charley Hull looks to continue a hot 2025 start at next week's Ford Championship

Hull at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Charley Hull has played in two LPGA Tour events in 2025, the Cognizant Founders Cup and the HSBC Women's World Championship. At the Bradenton Country Club in Florida, Hull finished tied for 19th place, 13 shots behind winner Yealimi Noh.

Ad

In the HSBC Women's World Cup in Singapore, Hull entered the final round with a strong chance to win. She struggled in the final round, however, shooting a two-over-par 74 on Sunday. She ultimately finished tied for fourth place, six shots behind winner Lydia Ko.

Heading into next week's Ford Championship, Charley Hull's game appears to be in good shape. During last year's Ford Championship, she withdrew after an opening round of even par due to an illness. Nelly Korda ultimately won the tournament in 2024.

Ad

The upcoming edition will not be played at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Arizona, the last year's venue. The Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, will host the 2025 edition of the Ford Championship.

Hull at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Charley Hull is in search of her first LPGA Tour win since the Volunteers of America Classic in October 2022. She defeated Lin Xiyu by one stroke at Old American Golf Course in Texas.

Ad

Her best LPGA Tour finish in 2024 came at the ANNIKA driven by Pelican at Gainbridge, the second-to-last LPGA event of the year. She finished tied for second, three shots behind winner Nelly Korda.

However, in November of last year, Charley Hull won her fourth Ladies European Tour event, capturing a victory at the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback