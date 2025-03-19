The field is set for the 2025 Ford Championship next week at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona. Nelly Korda is set to attempt to defend her title after winning the event last year in Gilbert, Arizona.

Korda's win last year was her third straight LPGA victory. She would go on to win the next two events following her win at the Ford Championship. The LPGA Tour took the X to post how to watch and attend this year's event.

According to the LPGA Tour's website, tickets to attend the tournament are available on SeatGeek. Daily general admission tickets start at $40 ($48 for weekend passes) and weekly passes start at a pricey $104. Hospitality tickets for the Trophy Bar at 16 are priced at $224 for daily admission and a weekly pass is worth $799.

"Trophy Bar at 16 provides premium access to an open-air structure on the 16th green and includes shared food and beverage services, including bar options and complimentary on-site parking," the LPGA Tour's website reads.

After a stellar outing last year, the World No. 1 is yet to clinch her first win this season.

Nelly Korda aims to capture first win in 2025

Korda at the Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 (via Getty)

Nelly Korda aims to capture her first LPGA Tour victory since the 2024 ANNIKA drive by Gainbridge at Pelican in November. Her win last year at Gainbridge was her seventh win of 2024 on the LPGA Tour. Her dominant season saw her win five straight events and six out of seven events from January to May.

Korda is the top-ranked women's golfer by a comfortable margin, according to the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Currently, she has 393.94 points, with second-ranked Lydia Ko at 313.57 points.

Nelly Korda has only played in two events thus far in 2025, taking a similar layoff to the one that she took last season. In 2024, she played in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January, followed by the LPGA Drive on Championship in late January. She finished tied for 16th at the Hilton Grand and won the LPGA Drive on Championship in a playoff.

She then took more than a month off before playing in the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in California at the end of March, which she also won in a playoff. Nelly Korda then won the Ford Championship the following week.

Korda at the Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 (via Getty)

In 2025, Korda played well in the two events she played in early in the season. She tied for second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the beginning of February and finished two shots behind winner A Lim Kim.

The following week at the LPGA Founders Cup, (formerly LPGA Drive on Championship), she placed T7 as she finished nine shots behind Yealimi Noh.

