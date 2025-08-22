Charley Hull gets ‘back to the range’ to perfect swing amid LPGA Tour break

Charley Hull, who was last seen in action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open, has returned to the golf course to practice her swings. The English golfer was supposed to make a comeback at the PIF London Championship, but unfortunately had to withdraw from the tournament at the last minute due to a minor ankle injury.The two-time LPGA winner hit the course to get some practice before resuming her stint on the Tour. Charley Hull posted a series of videos featuring some swing and putting sessions, along with a selfie at the end of the carousel. Hull donned a dark grey top paired with black joggers to get back to the range. As she recovers from her ankle injury, Hull shared that she was en route to full fitness. She wrote in the caption:&quot;Out of the moon boot and back to the range 🏌️‍♀️💪 Feels good. Patience still required on full fitness. 🔜&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharley Hull will be skipping the LPGA's upcoming FM Championship as well. According to the entry list, she will tee up at the Aramco Houston Championship, scheduled to take place from September 5 to 7 at Golfcrest Country Club in Houston, Texas.Hull will make her second appearance in the PIF Global Series at the Houston event. She played the first tournament of the series in Riyadh in February this year, where she finished in a five-way tie for eighth.How has Charley Hull performed this season?Charley Hull during the third round at the AIG Women's Open 2025 - Source: GettyCharley Hull has teed up at 12 LPGA Tour events this year and has made cuts in 10 of them, including her withdrawal at the Amundi Evian Championship. Her best result so far this season is the joint runner-up finish at the AIG Women's Open, where she carded a 9-under par total score to tie for second with Minami Katsu.Hull's first and only other Top 10 finish came at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she was tied for fourth. She has had a decent season overall, but has yet to claim a victory. Her last win on the LPGA Tour came in 2022 at the Volunteers of America Classic.Taking a look at her performance at the majors, Charley Hull has had good outcomes besides the missed cut at the Chevron Championship and the unfortunate withdrawal at the Amundi Evian Championship. At the U.S. Women's Open and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, she finished in T12. She missed out on her major title by two strokes at the Women's British Open.Despite having been on the Tour for about a decade now, Hull has yet to claim a Major victory. Building on her performance at the final major, she will look to contend for the title at the Aramco Houston Championship.