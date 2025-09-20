Charley Hull gets spotted at an Hyrox event amid absence from the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Charley Hull has finally made it onto the LPGA Tour 2025 winner's list. Despite significant health concerns throughout the season, Hull finally managed to secure her career's third win at the Kroger Queen City Championship. It was not an easy win for her, as she only managed to get the edge on her last hole after being neck and neck with World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul throughout the final round.

Despite her impressive form, Charley Hull's name did not appear on the field for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, which will be held at Pinnacle Country Club for a total prize pool of $3 million. Instead, Hull was recently seen in a Hyrox event, about which she even posted a few of her Instagram stories on September 20.

On her Instagram story, Hull reposted a post from Hyrox Corby, which highlighted how many amazing trainers attended the event. In her IG story, the golfer expressed her pleasure at being present on the Hyrox Corby alongside physical therapist and former athlete Kate Davey. Hull mentioned in her caption that Davey and Hyrox have been doing some wonderful work.

The caption read,

"Great to be at HYROX Corby @midlandshybridfitness with @precisiongolfkate this morning, Doing an amazing job in that area."

Talking more about the Instagram story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Hull's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @charley.hull)

In addition, Charley Hull also posted a photo of herself and a dog from the Hyrox Corby event. Here's a glance at the Instagram story, too:

Still taken from Hull's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @charley.hull)

Apart from this thing, Hull has also made a lot of headlines since her big victory at the TPC River's Bend. She even appeared in an interview with Sky Sports, where she discussed how she used to practice golf at a young age.

Charley Hull reveals how she used to play with boys in her younger years

Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&G 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

During an interview with Sky Sports, Charley Hull explained that when she was 6 or 7, she used to play golf with older boys. Hull said that there were no girls to play with her, so she had no other option. She also admitted that during practice, she sometimes felt like a tomboy.

The 29-year-old golfer explained,

"There was no girls down there, and I loved being brought up with the boys, like I was a tomboy, like I actually liked that there was no girls down there, because it kind of like upped my game a bit. The boys used to hit it hard, the boys used to hit it fast, so I kind of played with them off the back tees with them from a young age."

Charley Hull also mentioned in the interview that the older lads would be pissed off when she beats them in the game.

