Charley Hull goes in full swing, donned in white and yellow for the Chevron Championship

Charley Hull has her eyes set on winning the first Major of her career. Following the start of the men’s major championship season, where Rory McIlroy achieved the career Grand Slam, focus now shifts to the opening major of the 2025 women’s golf calendar.

The 2025 Chevron Championship is set to take place at the Woodlands in Texas, and all the LPGA Tour players, including Charley Hull, have reached the ground.

A few hours ago, the official Instagram page of the Chevron Championship shared a video of Charley Hull’s practice round on Tuesday at the Woodlands.

She was spotted wearing a green tennis skirt, paired with a polo T-shirt, sneakers, and a cap, which were all white. In the first video, Charley Hull was seen attempting to make a putt.

But whether it reached the hole or not was not shown. In the second video, she was seen with exceptional swing speed. The caption said:

“Another 🌟 arrives @charley.hull getting ready for this week! Will you be here to see her play?”

Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA - Source: Imagn

Below, there is also a link to the streaming video attached. But the question is, given that she is already four months into the 2025 season, is she in the form to grab her first Major win?

Also, Nelly Korda will be there to defend.

How has Charley Hull’s 2025 season been so far?

Charley Hull has competed in four events so far during the 2025 LPGA Tour season, with one top-five finish and two additional top-20 results.

Hull began her season at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, finishing tied for 19th at 8-under-par. She recorded rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70 for a total score of 276.

At the HSBC Women’s World Championship, Hull finished in a tie for 4th place with a total score of 281, 7-under-par. Her rounds were 69, 70, 68, and 74.

She followed that with a T11 finish at the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass. Hull shot rounds of 63, 69, 68, and 71 to post a total score of 271, finishing 17-under-par.

Her most recent appearance came at the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, where she finished tied for 28th. She recorded scores of 72, 60, and 59 for a total of 191 strokes and a final score of 25-under-par under the event's modified scoring format.

Through four events, Hull has registered one top-five, one top-10, and two additional top-30 finishes.

Given that she enters the Chevron Championship 2025 in this form, do you think she can grab a win at the Woodlands in Texas on Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below!

