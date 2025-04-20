Charley Hull rocks an all-black ensemble as she flaunts her swing

Charley Hull is off to a decent start this season. Unfortunately, she has yet to win an event this year, which is why she has been doing a lot of training. Hull provides fans with regular updates on her daily life and recently flaunted her outfit on her Instagram story during one of her practice sessions.
Charley Hull shared her story on Sunday, April 20, in which she was seen polishing her shots. The 29-year-old exhibited great poise as she practiced her swing ahead of her next competitive outing while dressed in an all-black ensemble, paired with what seemed to be a grey sportsman pom-pom knit cap and white shoes.
Hull is all set to participate in an event in Mexico next and announced her entry via an Instagram post. The event in question is the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, which will take place at the El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, from May 22-25, 2025.
This tournament marks the LPGA's return to Mexico following an eight-year hiatus. After all, the last Tour event to take place in Mexico was the Lorena Ochoa Invitational Tournament in 2017. Charley Hull is one of the favourites for the Riviera Maya Open, having put in a lot of practice to improve her game.
Exploring Charley Hull's performance in 2025 so far
As previously stated, Charley Hull has not had a particularly good start to the season. She began the year with the Founders Cup, and despite a decent performance, she finished tied for 19th place with a score of 8 under par. Here's a detailed look at all of the events she participated in this year:
Feb 6–9: Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands
- Finish: Tied 19th
- Score: 276 (–8)
- Earnings: $23,210
Feb 27–Mar 2: HSBC Women’s World Championship (Singapore)
- Finish: Tied 4th
- Score: 281 (–7)
- Earnings: $104,318
Mar 27–30: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass
- Finish: Tied 11th
- Score: 271 (–17)
- Earnings: $41,138
Apr 2–6: T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards
- Round-Robin Results:
- Defeated Alexa Pano (5 & 3)
- Halved with Ashleigh Buhai
- Lost to Esther Henseleit (5 & 4)
- Outcome: Did not advance to knockout rounds
Here's a look at two of the upcoming events Charley Hull is set to take part in:
Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba
- Dates: May 22–25, 2025
- Location: El Camaleón Golf Course, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
- Tour: LPGA Tour
- Details: This marks the LPGA's return to Mexico after several years. Hull will compete in a strong field of 144 players for a $2.5 million purse.
KPMG Women’s Irish Open
- Dates: July 3–6, 2025
- Location: O’Meara Course at Carton House, Fairmont, Ireland
- Tour: Ladies European Tour (LET)
- Details: This will be Hull's first professional event in Ireland since turning pro in 2013. She will join a competitive field, including Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, and Anna Nordqvist.