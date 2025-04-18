Charley Hull confirms entry into Mexico Open with latest Instagram post

Charley Hull is one of the most popular golfers on the LPGA Tour and also has a huge social media following. She currently holds around 742k followers on her official Instagram page.

On Friday, April 18, the golfer shared a post on Instagram as she confirmed her entry into the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open. The event is scheduled to take place from May 22-25 at at Mayakoba.

While confirming the news, Charley Hull wrote in the caption of her post:

"I'm excited to be heading to Mexico next month to play in the @rivieramayaopen at the stunning El Camaleón Golf Course @golfmayakoba 🔥 I can't wait to experience this iconic destination @mayakoba on the heart of Mexico's Riviera Maya😍 It's going to be a great week! ✨️"

Charley Hull's participation in this LPGA Tour event is highly anticipated. Besides the 29-year-old, several other popular golfers from the professional circuit are expected to take part in this tournament.

This also marks the Tour's return to Mexico after an eight-year absence. El Camaleón is a prestigious destination as the venue has been home to events from PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, LACC, and AJGA over the years. Players from the 144-player field will compete for the $2.5 million prize purse.

The Chief Executive Officer at RLH Properties, Luis Duran, also shared his excitement at Hull joining the field for the event (as quoted by PR Web):

"We are thrilled to have Charley Hull join the player field for the LPGA Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. Her incredible talent and strong fan following will undoubtedly make her one of the favorite players to watch during the tournament this May. We look forward to seeing how she tackles the challenges that El Camaleón presents."

Hull will be looking to end her win drought on the LPGA Tour, having last registered a victory on the tour at the Volunteers of America Classic in October 2022.

Charley Hull expresses her excitement regarding LPGA Riviera Maya Open in Mexico

Charley Hull has yet to secure a win in 2025, but she has found success on both Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour over the year. She will have her sights set on a strong showing at the El Camaleón golf course.

According to Hull's statement, the golfer seems to be ready to make her mark on the event (as quoted by The Golf Wire):

"I always prefer a course that challenges me with longer, more difficult holes, so I'm especially excited to test my skill at El Camaleón."

"With this year's record-breaking tournament schedule for the LPGA Tour, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to play in the Riviera Maya Open as one of the key events this season."

Hull has performed decently so far this year, with her best result coming at the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club, where she ended up tying for fourth place. Her performance in the Ford Championship landed her at T11 with a total score of 17-under par 271. At the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play, Hull had to go home early with 1.5 points in the round robin stage.

