Has Charley Hull ever won a Major Championship?

Charley Hull has not yet won a Major Championship. As of 2025, she has competed in 55 Major tournaments without securing a victory yet. Despite not claiming a title, Hull has consistently performed at a high level on the biggest stages in women’s golf.

Ad

She has finished in the top 25 in more than half of her Major appearances and has been runner-up thrice. Hull turned professional in 2013 at the age of 17. Since then, she has built an accomplished career across multiple tours.

She has seven professional wins, including two on the LPGA Tour, four on the Ladies European Tour, and one in the Rose Ladies Series. Her career also includes significant team competition success, since she represented Europe in seven consecutive Solheim Cups.

Ad

Trending

Her best Majors finishes include second place at the 2016 ANA Inspiration, the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, and the 2023 Women’s British Open. These performances have established her as one of the most consistent players in the women's game without a Major title.

Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA - Source: Imagn

Hull continues to compete regularly on both the LPGA and Ladies European Tours. While a Major victory has eluded her so far, she remains an active and prominent figure in professional golf. Her continued presence in Major contention highlights her ongoing potential to break through.

Ad

As of now, however, a Major championship win remains missing from her resume. But the main question is, according to her form so far, will it be possible for Charley Hull to take off the Major curse from herself this year?

Charley Hull’s 2025 season so far

Charley Hull has competed in four LPGA Tour events in the 2025 season. She opened her year at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, where she finished tied for 19th. Hull recorded rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70 for a total score of 276, ending the tournament at eight under par.

Ad

In her next appearance at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, Hull placed tied for fourth. She shot rounds of 69, 70, 68, and 74, finishing at seven under par with a total of 281.

Charley Hull continued her season at the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, where she finished tied for 11th. Her rounds of 63, 69, 68, and 71 gave her a total of 271, ending the week at 17 under par.

Her most recent start came at the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards. Charley Hull finished tied for 28th with a three-round total of 191 after recording scores of 59, 72, and 60.

Ad

Across the four events, Charley Hull has registered one top-5 and two additional top-20 finishes, and has maintained consistent scoring in both stroke play and match play formats.

Do you think she will finally grab a Major win this year? Let us know in the comments section below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More