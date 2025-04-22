How to watch the Chevron Championship 2025? Broadcast and schedule details explored

This year's Chevron Championship will take place from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27. The event will be held at the Carlton Woods Club and will have a total purse value of $8,000,000. This will be a tournament featuring the best players in the game, and will take place at The Woodlands, Texas.

Ad

Talking about its broadcasting, the Chevron Championship this year will be televised on Golf Channel and NBC, with streaming on ESPN+ and Peacock. These platforms will broadcast the entire tournament at different times depending on the tee.

Here is a detailed look at the Chevron Championship's TV schedule:

First round, Thursday, April 24

9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., ESPN+

11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Golf Channel, Peacock

Second round, Friday, April 25

Ad

Trending

9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., ESPN+

11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Golf Channel, Peacock

Third round, Saturday, April 26

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., ESPN+

2-3 p.m., Peacock

3-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Final round, Sunday, April 27

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., ESPN+

2-3 p.m., Peacock

3-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Currently ranked number one, in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, Nelly Korda is the defending champion at this year's Chevron Championship. She won this major last year with a score of 13-under 275, two strokes ahead of Sweden's Maja Stark.

Ad

What are the tee times for the first round of the Chevron Championship?

LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

As mentioned earlier, the Chevron Championship will be kicking off on April 24. This is when the first round will take place, and the field for this round is 132 players. Out of these 132 players, approximately 65 are projected to make the cut this year.

Ad

Here's a look at the tee times for the Chevron Championships' first round, along with the players facing off:

1st tee

8:15 a.m. : Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Andrea Lee

: Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Andrea Lee 8:26 a.m. : Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Frida Kinhult, Manon De Roey

: Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Frida Kinhult, Manon De Roey 8:37 a.m. : Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg, Jennifer Kupcho

: Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg, Jennifer Kupcho 8:48 a.m. : Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Jasmine Suwannapura

: Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Jasmine Suwannapura 8:59 a.m. : Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cassie Porter

: Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cassie Porter 9:10 a.m. : Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Yani Tseng

: Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Yani Tseng 9:21 a.m. : Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke M. Henderson

: Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke M. Henderson 9:32 a.m. : Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Patty Tavatanakit

: Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Patty Tavatanakit 9:43 a.m. : Alexa Pano, Chisato Iwai, Jasmine Koo (a)

: Alexa Pano, Chisato Iwai, Jasmine Koo (a) 9:54 a.m. : Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Bae, Yuna Nishimura

: Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Bae, Yuna Nishimura 10:05 a.m. : Weiwei Zhang, Sophia Popov, Gianna Clemente (a)

: Weiwei Zhang, Sophia Popov, Gianna Clemente (a) 1:15 p.m. : Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang

: Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang 1:26 p.m. : Miranda Wang, Xiyu Janet Lin, Ryann O'Toole

: Miranda Wang, Xiyu Janet Lin, Ryann O'Toole 1:37 p.m. : Mary Liu, Saki Baba, Pornanong Phatlum

: Mary Liu, Saki Baba, Pornanong Phatlum 1:48 p.m. : Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita, Ina Yoon

: Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita, Ina Yoon 1:59 p.m. : Hyo Joo Kim, Mao Saigo, Stephanie Kyriacou

: Hyo Joo Kim, Mao Saigo, Stephanie Kyriacou 2:10 p.m. : Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minami Katsu, Sei Young Kim

: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minami Katsu, Sei Young Kim 2:21 p.m. : Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan

: Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan 2:32 p.m. : Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad

: Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad 2:43 p.m. : Wichanee Meechai, Savannah Grewal, Chayse Gomez (a)

: Wichanee Meechai, Savannah Grewal, Chayse Gomez (a) 2:54 p.m. : Jing Yan, Chiara Tamburlini, Morgane Metraux

: Jing Yan, Chiara Tamburlini, Morgane Metraux 3:05 p.m.: Lucy Li, Caroline Masson, Paula Reto

Ad

10th tee

8:15 a.m. : Muni He, Peiyun Chien, Jeneath Wong (a)

: Muni He, Peiyun Chien, Jeneath Wong (a) 8:26 a.m. : Maja Stark, Caroline Inglis, Brooke Matthews

: Maja Stark, Caroline Inglis, Brooke Matthews 8:37 a.m. : Jeongeun Lee5, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yan Liu

: Jeongeun Lee5, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yan Liu 8:48 a.m. : Somi Lee, Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

: Somi Lee, Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen 8:59 a.m. : Nataliya Guseva, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz

: Nataliya Guseva, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz 9:10 a.m. : Akie Iwai, Linnea Strom, Jin Hee Im

: Akie Iwai, Linnea Strom, Jin Hee Im 9:21 a.m. : Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom

: Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom 9:32 a.m. : Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis

: Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis 9:43 a.m. : Yuri Yoshida, Gemma Dryburgh, Jiwon Jeon

: Yuri Yoshida, Gemma Dryburgh, Jiwon Jeon 9:54 a.m. : Hinako Shibuno, Kristen Gillman, Elizabeth Szokol

: Hinako Shibuno, Kristen Gillman, Elizabeth Szokol 10:05 a.m. : Yu Liu, Benedetta Moresco, Hira Naveed

: Yu Liu, Benedetta Moresco, Hira Naveed 1:15 p.m. : Cheyenne Knight, Clarisa Temelo (a), Arpichaya Yubol

: Cheyenne Knight, Clarisa Temelo (a), Arpichaya Yubol 1:26 p.m. : Kate Smith-Stroh, Gigi Stoll, Jeongeun Lee6

: Kate Smith-Stroh, Gigi Stoll, Jeongeun Lee6 1:37 p.m. : Lottie Woad (a), Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela

: Lottie Woad (a), Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela 1:48 p.m. : Ashleigh Buhai, Rio Takeda, Bailey Tardy

: Ashleigh Buhai, Rio Takeda, Bailey Tardy 1:59 p.m. : Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Megan Khang

: Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Megan Khang 2:10 p.m. : Hannah Green, Lauren Coughlin, Nasa Hataoka

: Hannah Green, Lauren Coughlin, Nasa Hataoka 2:21 p.m. : Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang

: Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang 2:32 p.m. : Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin

: Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin 2:43 p.m. : Grace Kim, Aditi Ashok, Asterisk Talley (a)

: Grace Kim, Aditi Ashok, Asterisk Talley (a) 2:54 p.m. : Ruixin Liu, Jenny Shin, In Gee Chun

: Ruixin Liu, Jenny Shin, In Gee Chun 3:05 p.m.: Narin An, Dewi Weber, Gurleen Kaur

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More