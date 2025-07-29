Charley Hull hilariously calls out Collin Morikawa through golf cart

Charley Hull recently finished T21 at the ISPA HANDA Women's Scottish Open. Following her outing, Hull is now gearing up for her next appearance at the AIG Women's Open. During a recent practice session, Hull had a fun interaction with Collin Morikawa, which was shared by Foreplaypod on Instagram.Fore Play shared the video on July 29, featuring Hull's conversation with Morikawa. Both of these golfers were on their golf carts when Hull just outran him. Here are some snippets of their hilarious interaction (as shared by Fore Play):&quot;Hull: Is that your drive, Collin?Morikawa: maybe!&quot;Hull: Hey there, little boy.&quot;The caption of the post reads:“Hey there little boy!”Charley Hull let Collin hear it after out-driving him 💀&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHull wrapped up a solid week at the 2025 ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open with a T21 finish. After her performance, she praised the event organizers for putting together a great tournament and gave a shoutout to Lottie Woad, who claimed her first-ever LPGA Tour win as a pro.Hull shot a 1-under 71 in the final round on Sunday, July 27, bringing her total to 5-under for the tournament. That left her 16 shots behind Woad, who dominated the leaderboard. The event featured a $2 million purse, with Woad earning $300,000 for her victory. Hull collected $24,430 for her T21 finish.Meanwhile, Hull is currently practicing for her next outing at the AIG Women's Open. She recently appeared in a stylish look.Charley Hull turns heads with Malbon Golf look ahead of 2025 AIG Women’s OpenCharley Hull is ready to take on the world’s best at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club this week, and she’s doing it in style. During a recent practice round for the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, the English golfer caught attention not just for her swing, but also for her fashionable outfit.TaylorMade posted a set of images and a video on social media, showing Hull driving down a hole at the historic Welsh course. She wore the Alessia Windbreaker Pullover from Malbon Golf in an elegant ivory color. The pullover featured a floral pattern with green accents, offering both a stylish touch and protection from strong winds. According to the brand’s website, the piece is designed to provide warmth and currently retails for $248.Charley Hull completed the look with Malbon’s Performance Nylon Tech Pants in Forest green. The pants included an elastic waistband with a drawcord and had both front and back pockets. They are priced at $148 on Malbon’s site. For footwear, Hull sported the Adidas ZG23 Spike Golf Shoes. While the shoes are no longer listed on Adidas’ official site, fans hoping to imitate her style can still find them on eBay.With a top-tier field set to compete at Royal Porthcawl and Hull stepping in with both confidence and flair, all eyes will be on her when the AIG Women’s Open tees off this Thursday.