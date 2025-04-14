Charley Hull hits her swing practice in gymwear: “Excuse the outfit”

Charley Hull has not met the expectations of her fans this year. She has not won any event so far, and while she was close to winning in Singapore, she finished fourth. From here on out, Hull still has some major championships to prove herself in. And for these events, she has been practicing very hard even in her gymwear.
Charley Hull recently uploaded an Instagram story about her golf practice. She was swinging on a Par 3 course and was in the zone, as she always is. Interestingly, while Hull was trying to highlight her practice in the story, she also mentioned her outfit. She was actually wearing gym clothes, as she captioned her story:
"Par 3 is now open 💥. Excuse the outfit just come straight from gym lol"
This story shows how many projects Charley Hull is working on right now. Hull is also participating in a Hyrox Doubles Simulator soon, along with her trainer Kate Davey. She's been pretty vocal about it on her Instagram story, showing everyone how her training has been going. On April 13, she updated fans on her training with another Instagram story.
Charley Hull's caption for that story revealed how she's been practicing in recent days. It read:
"7 Km run✅ Apple carrot ginger juice✅ 4 hour golf lesson on range and court ✅ putting drills ✅ Sunday roast ✅ Sauna steam ✅ Deep tissue Thai massage ✅ Epsom salts bath ✅ NO TO WATCH RORY WIN THE MASTERS"
Regarding the Rory McIlroy part, she made a spelling error and intended to write 'NOW' instead of 'NO'. This was even corrected in her subsequent Instagram story.
Charley Hull’s upcoming LPGA schedule for 2025
In addition to practicing for the Hyrox Doubles Simulator, Charley Hull has confirmed her participation in the remaining LPGA events. So far, her performance has been fairly average, but she remains ninth in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Here is a look at her performance thus far in 2025:
- 2025 Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands (February 6–9): Charley Hull secured a tie for 19th place with a total score of 276, which is 8 under par. This performance earned her $23,210 in prize money.
- HSBC Women's World Championship (Feb 27 – Mar 2): Hull secured a tie for 4th place with a total score of 281 (-7), earning $104,318.
- Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass (Mar 27 – 30): She achieved a tie for 11th place, finishing at 271 (-17), and took home $41,138.
- T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards (Apr 2 – 6): With a record of 1 win, 1 tie and 1 loss, Hull accumulated 1.5 points in Group 6, finishing third in her group. Despite a strong start, Hull's loss in the final group match prevented her from moving forward in the tournament.
Here's a look at her upcoming schedule for 2025:
JM Eagle LA Championship
- Dates: April 17–20, 2025
- Location: El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles, California
The Chevron Championship (Major)
- Dates: April 24–27, 2025
- Location: The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
Black Desert Championship
- Dates: May 1–4, 2025
- Location: Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
Mizuho Americas Open
- Dates: May 8–11, 2025
- Location: Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, New Jersey
Riviera Maya Open
- Dates: May 22–25, 2025
- Location: Cancun, Mexico (venue to be announced)
U.S. Women's Open (Major)
- Dates: May 29–June 1, 2025
- Location: Erin Hills, Erin, Wisconsin