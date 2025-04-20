Charley Hull makes her feelings clear on a rigorous 36-hole golf round

Charley Hull is one of the most prominent golfers on the LPGA Tour. She had a decent break from golf as she was preparing for the first major championship of the year, the Chevron Championship. While preparing for the same, Hull played a 36-hole round and shared her feelings.

The Briton shared a video of herself teeing off with a driver on her Instagram story and wrote:

"36 Holes today was fun."

Charley Hull shares her feelings of playing 36-holes. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

Charley Hull is one of the most followed golfers on social media, especially Instagram, with around 743K followers. Hence, she shares regular updates about her life and other things to keep her followers and fans engaged and updated.

She played on the LPGA Tour at the T-Mobile Match Play event, where she recorded her lowest finish of the season so far with a T28 finish. Hull is gearing up for the Chevron Championship, which is all set to take place next week in The Woodlands, Texas, on The Club at Carlton Woods, Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.

The 29-year-old golfer will be looking to register the first major championship win of her career as she has showcased incredible golfing prowess in the first few events on the LPGA Tour so far.

Charley Hull on her goals this season

Charley Hull is one of the most unfiltered golfers on the LPGA Tour, and she doesn't shy away from calling a spade a spade. During the pre-round press conference of the 2025 HSBC Women's Championship, she talked about her goals this season.

"So people always ask me for my goals, and a few weeks ago I got asked, what's your main goal for this year? And I was like, I want to run a 5K in 20 minutes," Hull said via ASAP Sports.

Charley Hull at the T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Source: Getty

She revealed the person was surprised as she did not mention anything about golf.

"I was like, "No, golf is my goal because every single week I'm playing an event, I wouldn't be in the event if I didn't think I could win it. My goal every week is golf, you know what I mean," Hull said.

The two-time major championship winner said she doesn't want to set goals for herself that she may not be able to reach.

"And I don't want to like set myself goals and then if I don't reach them, you're like, ohhh. But always every week I play, I want to be -- like, I want to try and win," Hull said.

She concluded by saying she loves golf and her goals are just to take it one step at a time.

"Yeah, I love golf. I generally love golf more than anyone really loves golf on this tour. Yeah, my goals are just take it one step at a time and just stuff like that, really," Hull concluded.

Charley Hull will now compete in the 2025 Chevron Championship next week, starting April 24th.

