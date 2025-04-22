Charley Hull posts an update about her ‘threshold run’

Charley Hull offers her fans regular updates on her fitness training. From heavy gym workouts to long runs, her IG never fails to show what she is up to. Recently, once again, she shared her new threshold run workout with fans on an eye-catching Instagram story.

Charley Hull shared an early morning story on April 22 about her morning running routine. She shared a threshold run, in which she completed 6.76 miles in 58 minutes and 2 seconds. This means she ran at an 8.31-minute per mile pace and burned a total of 883 calories throughout.

"Threshold run done," Hull's caption on the story read.

Here's a look at the golfer's IG story:

Charley Hull's IG story on her threshold run (Image Via: IG @charley.hull)

A threshold run (also known as a lactate threshold run) is a type of training run designed to improve your endurance. It increases your running speed by pushing the body to run just below or at the rate at which lactic acid accumulates in the bloodstream faster than your body can clear it.

Charley Hull has been regularly using threshold runs to improve her running speed. The golfer once shared an early morning 10.9 km session that she finished at 5:28 a.m. These sessions help her meet her ambitious 2025 goal of reducing her running time for 5K steps.

Hull can currently complete 5,000 steps in 26 minutes, which she hopes to reduce to 20 minutes by the end of the year. She has been doing a lot of running exercises to prepare for this, and she has even decided to compete in the Hyrox Doubles Simulator. While doing all of this, she has also been practising golf shots in four-hour-long sessions.

Charley Hull has cracked the power rankings for the first major of the year

T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

The Chevron Championship will be kicking off from April 24 to 27 at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. It is one of the five majors on the LPGA tour, with a purse of $8,000,000. Charley Hull's exercise regime has made her a strong competitor in this event. So far, she has two LPGA tour victories, but she is still looking for her first major win.

The 29-year-old is currently ranked 10th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Her training reigme has caught a lot of eyes in recent months. As a result, Hull has risen to eighth place in the LPGA Power Rankings for the Chevron Championship.

The Englishwoman is off to a good start this year, with three top-20 finishes in stroke play, including a T-4 at the HSBC. Moreover, the tee times for the event have yet to be announced. This year, Nelly Korda will be the defending champion, having won the event in 2024 with a score of 13 under par.

