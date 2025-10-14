Charley Hull puts on her cooking hat as ‘homemade soup season’ approaches for her

Charley Hull is taking a break from the course and spending some time in the kitchen as “homemade soup season” approaches. The English golfer who finished T14 at 10 under par in her last event at the Lotte Championship, shared a glimpse of her culinary side with her 820,000 Instagram followers on October 13.In her Instagram story Hull posted a photo of a platter of chopped vegetables ready to be turned into soup, captioning it“It’s homemade soup season.”A still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram story (via @charley.hull)Hull has stayed active on social media throughout the year. She recently shared a video asking followers to join her Passes account to “see what really goes on behind the scenes.” Subscriptions on the platform range from $4.99 for basic content to $89.99 for full access, which Hull joined in April. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAway from golf, Hull enjoyed a vacation in Hawaii with her aunt. She shared a carousel of photos, writing,&quot;Aloha, Hawaii 🌺👋 then a little LA time before heading home. Plenty of laughs with my aunty by my side for this one 🌴❤️” her caption read.Charley Hull’s break comes after a rollercoaster 2025 season. She played 14 events, claiming her third LPGA title and first since 2022 at the Kroger Queen City Championship. She defeated World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul to finish 20 under par, moving up to a career-high No. 5 in the Rolex World Rankings.The season also included challenges. Hull collapsed due to illness during the Amundi Evian Championship and later suffered a ligament tear at the PIF London Championship forcing her to withdraw. Despite these setbacks, she managed 12 cuts and three top-10 finishes.Charley Hull reveals Donald Trump invited her for a round of golfCharley Hull opened up about a conversation she had with US President Donald Trump at a state banquet in Windsor Castle last month. The 29-year-old was among 160 guests, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and King Charles III.Hull said she talked with Trump for a while and found him “a lovely man,” adding that they got along well. Trump, known for his passion for golf and ownership of multiple courses in the US and UK, had previously reached out to Hull about playing together, but she was on holiday at the time.As per the BBC, Hull confirmed they plan to schedule a game before the end of the year.&quot;We're going to try to sort a game out towards the end of the year and that'll be pretty cool,&quot; she said.Charley Hull described the banquet as “an honour” and “a pretty incredible experience.” During the event she also met Catherine, Princess of Wales.