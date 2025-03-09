Charley Hull refuels with 'breakfast of champions' after grueling Sunday workout

Charley Hull recently shared a glimpse of her intense Sunday workout followed by a champion's breakfast. Hull, who boasts 726K followers on Instagram, often shares her workout routines. On March 9, she shared an Instagram story showing her breakfast.

Recently, she gave fans an inside look at her gym sessions, emphasizing the importance of strength training and endurance exercises. Hull was seen lifting weights and doing lunges with dumbbells. Meanwhile, she captioned her recent Instagram story as:

"Bfast of champions."

Charley Hull's Instagram story

Additionally, the LPGA Tour was in action at the Blue Bay LPGA, which concluded on March 9 with Rio Takeda securing a six-stroke victory. Hull was not part of the field, instead, she focused on her training and enjoyed a weekend with fellow English golfer Annabel Dimmock. She also shared an Instagram story from their outing, where she was dressed in a black jacket over a white hoodie. She captioned the image:

"Baby bells.''

So far in 2025, Hull has played in two LPGA Tour events. She last competed at the HSBC Women's World Championship, recording rounds of 69-70-68-74 to finish in a strong T4 position.

Apart from that, Charley Hull recently secured a T19 finish at the Founders Cup in Florida. Besides that, Hull also gave her fans a glimpse into her personal life recently.

Charley Hull shared emotional moment with father

LPGA Tour star shared a touching video of her father on her Instagram stories. In the clip, Hull's father could be seen ringing a bell, a symbol often associated with celebrating a victory over cancer. Alongside the video, she wrote:

"Love you dad," she wrote.

In 2024, Hull didn't secure any LPGA Title but delivered several strong performances, including at the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November. She finished runner-up, three strokes behind Nelly Korda.

Hull finished T27 at the Paris Olympics, representing England, and ended the season ranked 10th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Additionally, Hull has been close to winning a major on several occasions. In 2023, she was the runner-up at the Women's British Open, finishing six strokes behind Lilia Vu, and she tied for second at the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach, three shots behind Allisen Corpuz. In 2022, she missed out on the Evian Championship, two strokes behind Brooke Henderson.

Her first near-miss at a major came in 2016 at the ANA Inspiration, where, at just 20 years old, Charley Hull finished one stroke behind Lydia Ko. Apart from playing on the LPGA Tour, Hull also competes on the Ladies European Tour.

