Charley Hull refuses acquiring new habit after committing to quitting smoking

English golfer Charley Hull recently vowed to never smoke again. Just a day ago on March 17, she made a bet with golfer Ryan Evans, to give him $10,000 if she touched cigarettes again. Now her recent Instagram story also shows that she is not going to change her mind.

Hull shared a story on Instagram posting a picture of herself with a text suggesting her plan to quit smoking. She clarified to her fans that, not only cigarettes but, she is also not trying to vape. Instead, she uses snus to gradually quit her old habit. Hull captioned the story:

"Btw I'm not starting to vape either! I have snuss but that's it!"

Charley Hull's Instagram story

It is a closeup selfie, in which Hull is wearing oversized sunglasses with a cap and layers of jackets. Meanwhile, in a post she shared on Monday, March 17, Hull made a bold statement to quit smoking. While practicing with fellow golfer Ryan Evans, Hull made a bet to stay cigarette-free at least for the next two months. She was heard saying:

"Today, I've made the decision to stop smoking and I'm going to do a ten-grand bet- I get no money from it- that if I pick up a cigarette in the next two months, I'll give you ten grand."

Hull captioned the post as:

"Deal is a deal. let's see if I'm a woman of my word'.'

Charley Hull's last appearance was at the Sunningdale Foursomes. She was paired with Georgia Hall and the duo made it to the last-16 stage before getting eliminated by Tom Shadbolt and Ben Evans. Apart from that, Hull recently confessed to blocking her sister on Instagram.

Charley Hull's candid confession about blocking people on Instagram, even her sister

On March 17, Charley Hull took to Instagram confessing that she can block anyone on Instagram including her sister. The English golfer who turned professional in 2013 and holds two LPGA Tour titles, shared a post that read;

"I'd just block anyone. ask my sister she been blocked before."

Hull often highlights her bond with her family through posts on social media. She has two half-sisters, Kathryn Newton and Vicky Cuming, with whom she shares a close relationship. In September 2024 she even shared a photo with her sisters captioning:

"Sporting weekend with my sisters👯‍♀️👯‍♀️"

The LPGA fame, Charley Hull was keen on golf from a young age, tagging along with her father to Kettering Golf Club at two years old. After turning pro, she has won two LPGA Tour tiles, along with securing the 2016 CME group Tour Championship and the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic.

She also won four Ladies European Tour wins, including the 2021 Aramco Team Series New York and the 2024 Aramco Team Series Riyadh.

