Charley Hull reveals she prefers playing golf at home over the LPGA Tour: "Love golf for the golf"

Charley Hull is one of the top golfers on the LPGA Tour. Interestingly, she recently mentioned that she preferred playing golf for fun with her friends than competitively, where "making money" is a huge focus.

Hull took part in a quick on-course walk and talk with Mel Reid, where she was asked how she managed to do everything from playing on the LPGA Tour and coming back home to play golf with friends. The LPGA star answered:

"I just love playing golf. I think it's just so fun. I prefer playing golf at home with my friends than I do on Tour. That's generally what I do, because I just love golf for the golf. Do you know what I mean? Not for just making money and stuff. But yeah, I balance all that - at home, at gym, at golf. I just wish there was more hours left in the day,"

Apart from her incredible golfing skills, Charley Hull is also known for her fitness. She has an in-house gym replete with a golf simulator. Reid asked Hull how she used the set-up, what is it and why has she got it. The ace golfer said:

"I just love fitness, like it's my hobby. I just think it's like the best thing ever. It's good for your mind and that whole set up I have got at home - I have got my golf simulator, I got my whole gym, because I am really into my Hyrox. It's just like my happy place."

The Briton famously goes on long runs before her tee times as it helps her perform better at tournaments. She had mentioned earlier this year that her biggest goal was to cut down her 5K run timing to sub-20 minutes. When asked where was she in the challenge, Hull said that it was going "good".

Last weekend, her timing was 23:30 minutes. However, she believed she could run the distance in 21 minutes at the moment. The 29-year-old would be testing her times in a few weeks.

Before finishing her answer, she didn't forget to address the people who had said that it was impossible to get down to that timing that "quickly". Hull said:

"Well there you go."

Where is Charley Hull competing at the moment?

Charley Hull at the Black Desert Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

Charley Hull is currently competing at the Black Desert Championship on the LPGA Tour at the Black Desert Golf Course in Utah.

She is placed T38 in the ongoing Round 2 with a total score of 4-under. Hull scored 70 in her opening round on Thursday, May 1 with one eagle, four birdies and four bogeys. She hit 70 in Round 2 as well with five birdies and three bogeys.

Somi Lee currently leads the event at 12-under, with Soo Bin Joo one shot behind in second place.

