Charley Hull reveals turning her home into a fitness hub following £10,000 bet to quit smoking

Charley Hull is currently competing in the Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Utah. During the second round of the Black Desert Championship, the on-course commentator, Mel Reid, asked Hull about turning her home into a fitness hub. Hull replied:
"I just love fitness, like, it's my hobby. Like, I just think it's like the best thing ever. It's good for your mind, and that whole setup I've got at home, I've got my golf simulator. I got my whole gym, because I'm really into my Hyrox. It's just like my happy place."
Earlier this year, Charley Hull made a hefty bet of £10,000 with her friend that she'd stop smoking and shared it on social media. The LPGA Tour pro said she would pay him £10,000 if she smoked over the next two months.
The British golfer talked about her progress in not smoking and said this is the easiest thing she has ever done in her life.
"I think it’s the easiest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Yeah, it’s pretty, pretty, pretty easy. I’m a strong-minded person. Usually, when I put my head and my mind to something, I can do it," Hull stated.
Meanwhile, Charley Hull is currently placed at T45 going into the third round of the 2025 Black Desert Championship. She has carded -2 on day two and remained -4 for the event going into the weekend.
When will Charley Hull tee off in the third round of the 2025 Black Desert Championship?
Charley Hull is paired with Jennifer Kupcho for the third round of the 2025 Black Desert Championship. The pair will tee off at 9:50 am local time in Utah.
Here are the tee times for all golfers competing in the third round of the Black Desert Championship.
- 08:25 AM – Jenny Bae
- 08:30 AM – Weiwei Zhang, Arpichaya Yubol
- 08:40 AM – Minami Katsu, Mao Saigo
- 08:50 AM – Karis Davidson, Anna Nordqvist
- 09:00 AM – Saki Baba, Amy Yang
- 09:10 AM – Robyn Choi, Kate Smith-Stroh
- 09:20 AM – Christine Wang, Ana Belac
- 09:30 AM – Megan Khang, Auston Kim
- 09:40 AM – Ingrid Lindblad, Aditi Ashok
- 09:50 AM – Jennifer Kupcho, Charley Hull
- 10:00 AM – Lauren Morris, Ashleigh Buhai
- 10:10 AM – Madison Young, Jasmine Suwannapura
- 10:20 AM – Nataliya Guseva, Savannah Grewal
- 10:30 AM – Miyu Yamashita, Azahara Munoz
- 10:40 AM – Pajaree Anannarukarn, Rio Takeda
- 10:50 AM – Ryann O'Toole, Caroline Inglis
- 11:00 AM – Ayaka Furue, Stephanie Kyriacou
- 11:10 AM – Jiwon Jeon, Yan Liu
- 11:30 AM – Sarah Schmelzel, Lucy Li
- 11:40 AM – Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan
- 11:50 AM – Manon De Roey, Lauren Hartlage
- 12:00 PM – Jin Hee Im, Mina Kreiter
- 12:10 PM – Brooke M. Henderson, Ruoning Yin
- 12:20 PM – Celine Boutier, Gaby Lopez
- 12:30 PM – Dewi Weber, Olivia Cowan
- 12:40 PM – Carlota Ciganda, Perrine Delacour
- 12:50 PM – Kristen Gillman, Andrea Lee
- 01:00 PM – Chanettee Wannasaen, Hye-Jin Choi
- 01:10 PM – Yahui Zhang, Paula Reto
- 01:20 PM – Gemma Dryburgh, Narin An
- 01:30 PM – Miranda Wang, Grace Kim
- 01:40 PM – Hinako Shibuno, Mi Hyang Lee
- 01:50 PM – Ariya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu
- 02:00 PM – Esther Henseleit, Soo Bin Joo
- 02:10 PM – Haeran Ryu, Somi Lee