Charley Hull reveals turning her home into a fitness hub following £10,000 bet to quit smoking

Charley Hull is currently competing in the Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Utah. During the second round of the Black Desert Championship, the on-course commentator, Mel Reid, asked Hull about turning her home into a fitness hub. Hull replied:

"I just love fitness, like, it's my hobby. Like, I just think it's like the best thing ever. It's good for your mind, and that whole setup I've got at home, I've got my golf simulator. I got my whole gym, because I'm really into my Hyrox. It's just like my happy place."

Earlier this year, Charley Hull made a hefty bet of £10,000 with her friend that she'd stop smoking and shared it on social media. The LPGA Tour pro said she would pay him £10,000 if she smoked over the next two months.

The British golfer talked about her progress in not smoking and said this is the easiest thing she has ever done in her life.

"I think it’s the easiest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Yeah, it’s pretty, pretty, pretty easy. I’m a strong-minded person. Usually, when I put my head and my mind to something, I can do it," Hull stated.

Meanwhile, Charley Hull is currently placed at T45 going into the third round of the 2025 Black Desert Championship. She has carded -2 on day two and remained -4 for the event going into the weekend.

When will Charley Hull tee off in the third round of the 2025 Black Desert Championship?

Charley Hull is paired with Jennifer Kupcho for the third round of the 2025 Black Desert Championship. The pair will tee off at 9:50 am local time in Utah.

Here are the tee times for all golfers competing in the third round of the Black Desert Championship.

08:25 AM – Jenny Bae

– Jenny Bae 08:30 AM – Weiwei Zhang, Arpichaya Yubol

– Weiwei Zhang, Arpichaya Yubol 08:40 AM – Minami Katsu, Mao Saigo

– Minami Katsu, Mao Saigo 08:50 AM – Karis Davidson, Anna Nordqvist

– Karis Davidson, Anna Nordqvist 09:00 AM – Saki Baba, Amy Yang

– Saki Baba, Amy Yang 09:10 AM – Robyn Choi, Kate Smith-Stroh

– Robyn Choi, Kate Smith-Stroh 09:20 AM – Christine Wang, Ana Belac

– Christine Wang, Ana Belac 09:30 AM – Megan Khang, Auston Kim

– Megan Khang, Auston Kim 09:40 AM – Ingrid Lindblad, Aditi Ashok

– Ingrid Lindblad, Aditi Ashok 09:50 AM – Jennifer Kupcho, Charley Hull

– Jennifer Kupcho, Charley Hull 10:00 AM – Lauren Morris, Ashleigh Buhai

– Lauren Morris, Ashleigh Buhai 10:10 AM – Madison Young, Jasmine Suwannapura

– Madison Young, Jasmine Suwannapura 10:20 AM – Nataliya Guseva, Savannah Grewal

– Nataliya Guseva, Savannah Grewal 10:30 AM – Miyu Yamashita, Azahara Munoz

– Miyu Yamashita, Azahara Munoz 10:40 AM – Pajaree Anannarukarn, Rio Takeda

– Pajaree Anannarukarn, Rio Takeda 10:50 AM – Ryann O'Toole, Caroline Inglis

– Ryann O'Toole, Caroline Inglis 11:00 AM – Ayaka Furue, Stephanie Kyriacou

– Ayaka Furue, Stephanie Kyriacou 11:10 AM – Jiwon Jeon, Yan Liu

– Jiwon Jeon, Yan Liu 11:30 AM – Sarah Schmelzel, Lucy Li

– Sarah Schmelzel, Lucy Li 11:40 AM – Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan

– Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan 11:50 AM – Manon De Roey, Lauren Hartlage

– Manon De Roey, Lauren Hartlage 12:00 PM – Jin Hee Im, Mina Kreiter

– Jin Hee Im, Mina Kreiter 12:10 PM – Brooke M. Henderson, Ruoning Yin

– Brooke M. Henderson, Ruoning Yin 12:20 PM – Celine Boutier, Gaby Lopez

– Celine Boutier, Gaby Lopez 12:30 PM – Dewi Weber, Olivia Cowan

– Dewi Weber, Olivia Cowan 12:40 PM – Carlota Ciganda, Perrine Delacour

– Carlota Ciganda, Perrine Delacour 12:50 PM – Kristen Gillman, Andrea Lee

– Kristen Gillman, Andrea Lee 01:00 PM – Chanettee Wannasaen, Hye-Jin Choi

– Chanettee Wannasaen, Hye-Jin Choi 01:10 PM – Yahui Zhang, Paula Reto

– Yahui Zhang, Paula Reto 01:20 PM – Gemma Dryburgh, Narin An

– Gemma Dryburgh, Narin An 01:30 PM – Miranda Wang, Grace Kim

– Miranda Wang, Grace Kim 01:40 PM – Hinako Shibuno, Mi Hyang Lee

– Hinako Shibuno, Mi Hyang Lee 01:50 PM – Ariya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu

– Ariya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu 02:00 PM – Esther Henseleit, Soo Bin Joo

– Esther Henseleit, Soo Bin Joo 02:10 PM – Haeran Ryu, Somi Lee

