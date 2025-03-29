Charley Hull revives funny interview of high school golfer who dubbed himself ‘Clutch Mikey’

Charley Hull recently shared a reel of what is considered by many as one of the most entertaining post-round interviews in golf history. It was given by none other than Tad Griffin, aka Clutch Mikey.

Playing for the Southeastern High School in 2023, Griffin gave an interview after his final match. The high school senior discussed how he got the nickname, Clutch Mikey, and according to him, it was because of his impeccable short game.

"Cause I'm clutch. I never miss a putt under pressure,"

Griffin didn't pursue golf after high school. He mentioned that it was "the end of the road for golf" for him during his infamous interview. He might not have continued further in the sport, but his hilarious answers certainly became an integral part of golf history. LPGA star Charley Hull revived the interview when she shared a reel of it on her Instagram story on Friday.

Image via @charley.hull

Hull is currently competing at the Ford Championship at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Arizona. At the time of writing, she was placed T2 in the ongoing Round 2 with a total score of 12-under. Lilia Vu is leading the standings at the moment.

"I putted pretty well" - Charley Hull on her performance at the Ford Championship

Charley Hull at the Ford Championship 2025 - Round One (Source: Getty)

Much like Clutch Mikey, Charley Hull was impressed with her short game at the Ford Championship this week. After an exceptional Round 1 - 63, she jumped to the top of the leaderboard on Thursday.

In an interview with NBC, she shared:

"I putted pretty well. I chipped pretty well. I hit it pretty well with my iron shots. I don’t think I missed a green and didn’t really miss any fairways. I was hitting it good and just felt confident,"

Despite a spectacular show from her side, the Briton was not satisfied with her Round 1 performance and felt like she could have "done more".

"I feel like I left, actually, a good four shots out there. Like the last, I lipped on the left edge. The hole before, I left it like an inch short. Went in the jaws on a few holes before and it just stayed out. Then I missed a birdie putt on the front nine, and that was like from like 6 feet. So, I’m looking back thinking, 'oh, I could have done more',"

Hull teed off at the Ford Championship at 7:44 am on Thursday. However, she had woken up at 2:30 am to speak to her family, who live in England. Before her opening round, the 29-year-old had worked out in the gym. The avid runner completed 7k run on the treadmill, followed with "some rowing thresholds", lower body and back training.

