Charley Hull rocks a black top as she enjoys little bits of 'golf' and 'living'

Charley Hull shared new pictures on Instagram ahead of the Kroger Queen City Championship. The English golfer posted a carousel on Wednesday, September 10, sharing pictures of herself in a stylish black outfit.Hull sported a fitted black long-sleeve polo and a high-waisted skort, pairing the look with knee-high gray socks and black golf shoes with white laces. The post also featured pictures with her caddie, Adam Woodward, and fellow pro Ryan Evans.She captioned the post:“Little bit of golf, little bit of living. 📸😅👌” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe update came shortly after Hull’s strong run at the Houston Championship, where she finished tied for second. It was her second straight second-place finish on the LPGA Tour and her first since returning from ankle ligament damage suffered in August.Charley Hull now turns her attention to the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&amp;G at TPC River’s Bend. She is scheduled to begin her opening round at 8:37 a.m. alongside Lexi Thompson and Maja Stark.Charley Hull pushes through injury to return on LPGA TourCharley Hull was advised to take nearly two months off after tearing ankle ligaments in early August, but the two-time LPGA winner has made a much quicker return than expected.Hull sustained the injury at the PIF London Championship after a fall in the Centurion Club parking lot, shortly after finishing runner-up at the AIG Women’s British Open. Doctors suggested she could be sidelined for up to nine weeks, yet she was back on the course in just three.Her comeback began last week at the Aramco Houston Championship, where she impressed with a tied-second finish. This week, she is back in action at the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River’s Bend, joining a strong 144-player field that features Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, and several other winners from this season.&quot;They said it would probably be about nine weeks recovery time, but I cut it down to three. I am a little bit sore this week after playing last week,” Hull said at a pre-tournament press conference.When asked if she still felt pain in her swing, she replied:&quot;Yeah, today it hurt. It's just a lot of golf last week and then straight into this week. But pain is only a bloody weakness of the mind, so I'll be all right.&quot;Charley Hull wore a moon boot during her recovery and admitted she still feels discomfort when swinging, but remains determined to compete. She will also feature in next month’s International Crown in South Korea, representing the new World Team with Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, and Wei-Ling Hsu.So far this LPGA season, Hull has made 12 starts, recording two runner-up finishes, one missed cut, and one withdrawal.