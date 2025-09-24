Charley Hull rocks black top as she performs 'drills' after her Kroger Queen City Championship win

Charley Hull is taking a break from the LPGA Tour, but hasn’t stayed away from the course. She was recently spotted practicing at a range, dressed in an all black outfit.

Hull was seen doing drills in a black jacket branded with ISPS Handa, paired with black bottoms, a black hat, and white shoes. The World No. 5 shared a clip on Instagram showing herself taking a shot, captioning it:

“Drills on Drills with the main man belsh.”

A screenshot of Charley Hull's Instagram story (via @charely.hull)

This marked her second day practicing publicly, after an earlier session in a white and blue outfit. She missed the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, which was canceled after the first round due to heavy rain.

Hull recently broke her winless streak (since 2022) by claiming the Kroger Queen City Championship. She finished 20 under par 268, earning $300,000, and secured her third LPGA Tour title.

Her 2025 season has been impressive, with consecutive runner-up finishes at the AIG Women’s Open and the Aramco Houston Championship. Hull has played 13 LPGA events so far, making 11 cuts, earning three Top 10s, and posting a season-low round of 63. She missed the cut at The Chevron Championship and withdrew from The Amundi Evian Championship due to illness.

Charley Hull to play golf with President Donald Trump

Charley Hull is set to play a round of golf with U.S. President Donald Trump, following her recent appearance at the United States state banquet at Windsor Castle. The 29-year-old golfer said it was a special moment to meet Trump in person.

“An unforgettable evening at Windsor Castle. It was an honour to be invited by the King and Queen to the State Banquet. And great to finally meet President Trump. One for the memory books,” Hull wrote on Instagram.

Hull confirmed to BBC Radio 5 that she and Trump are planning a game before the end of the year. She noted that Trump had reached out last year to arrange a round, but her holiday plans prevented it.

“We spoke about it last night and we are really going to try and sort a game out before the end of the year which will be pretty cool,” she said.

Hull has been open about her admiration for Trump, describing him as straightforward and engaging. She added that during their conversation, they talked about “golf and he knows a few players on the LPGA Tour and some of the guys as well.” If it goes as planned, Charley Hull would add her name to the list of professional golfers, including Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jack Nicklaus, who have played rounds with Trump.

