Charley Hull rocks blue and white attire while hitting the range amid LPGA hiatus

Charley Hull is currently on a break from the LPGA Tour, but is not staying away from the course. She was recently spotted practicing her game at the range while sporting a blue and white outfit.Hull hit the course donned in a blue jacket with white sleeves. She paired the jacket with matching blue trousers and wore a white hat and white sneakers to complete the look.The three-time LPGA Tour star took to Instagram to share a video of herself taking a shot on the course. She used one emoji to describe the practice session:“🎯”Image taken from Charley Hull’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullCharley Hull was absent from the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, which was cancelled after the first round due to poor weather. She last played in an LPGA Tour event at the Kroger Queen City Championship, where she dominated with a resounding victory over World No. 1 golfer Jeeno Thitikul. Hull scored 20-under 268 in the tournament, beating Thitikul by one stroke.After Hull’s victory, she shared a post on Instagram basking in the euphoria of winning her third LPGA Tour title. She posted a picture of herself lifting the Kroger Queen City Championship trophy and wrote in the caption:“What a week. 🏆 My 3rd LPGA win and feels even sweeter after the last few months. Was fun going head-to-head with Jeeno – a class act and kept me chasing till the very end. Glad I could hang in there and get it done. Thanks for all the messages and support, means a lot 💙” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Kettering native has had a good season this year and has made the cut in 11 out of her 13 LPGA Tour starts. So far, her three top-10 finishes include her victory at TPC River’s Bend, a T2 finish at the AIG Women’s Open, and a T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.Charley Hull opens up on how ADHD has affected her gameCharley Hull has shared how living with ADHD has influenced her golf career. Surprisingly, she says it’s been more of a blessing than a setback.The English golfer, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2023, spoke about it during an appearance on The Pursuit podcast with Kelly Cates. The podcast host asked Hull whether she experiences the “hyperfocus” often associated with ADHD, and she said:“I find that extremely helpful. If I’m interested in something, I get obsessed with it. You could be talking to me, but I’m so focused on it. I think a lot of people don’t understand it unless they can hyperfocus. But that is definitely like a little secret weapon for me.”Image taken from Charley Hull’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullCharley Hull added that this ability to block everything else out becomes a huge advantage once she’s on the course, especially during tournaments. While she acknowledged that ADHD can be challenging in day-to-day life, the four-time LET winner believes it gives her an edge in her professional career.