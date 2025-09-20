Charley Hull shows off her latest hairdo by Surrey-based salon

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull recently paid a visit to a Surrey-based hairstylist who styled her for an event she attended at Windsor Castle. Afterwards, she took to Instagram to share a close-up view of the new hairdo.Hull was glammed by a professional in the Glass House Hair Salon in Virginia Water, and the salon shared pictures of the hairdo on Instagram, showing off the three-time LPGA Tour winner’s stylish messy bun. Her hair sat in a high curly bun on top of her head, and a few loose strands were left to frame her face stylishly.The post’s caption read:“It was an absolute pleasure styling @charley.hull hair last night for her event! Such a talented Lady and a joy to work with! Hair up by Cathy 💚” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe salon also shared the picture on its Instagram story, tagging Charley Hull in it, and the pro golfer acknowledged it by reposting it.Image taken from Hull’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullEarlier, Charley Hull shared a media carousel on Instagram, showing the full look she sported for her visit to Windsor Castle. The Kettering native traded her typical golf apparel for a chic full-length halter neck dress. She completed the look with a pair of earrings, bracelets, and a matching bag.In the post’s caption, Hull gushed about being invited by the King and Queen and meeting President Donald Trump at the event.“An unforgettable evening at Windsor Castle ✨🏰 It was an honour to be invited by the King and Queen to the State Banquet. And great to finally meet President Trump. One for the memory books 💫👑,” she wrote.Hull via Instagram _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullCharley Hull’s visit to Windsor Castle comes shortly after she picked up her third LPGA Tour title at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship after a thrilling performance. She won the tournament with a 20-under 268, defeating World No. 1 golfer Jeeno Thitikul by a one-stroke margin.Charley Hull speaks on the effects of ADHD on her gameCharley Hull recently opened up about how having ADHD affects her game on the course. The English golfer, who was diagnosed with ADHD in 2023, says the condition has actually sharpened her game in surprising ways.Hull joined Kelly Cates on a recent episode of The Pursuit podcast, where the topic of ADHD’s well-known hyperfocus came up. Cates asked if Hull experiences it, and the three-time LPGA Tour winner said:“I find that extremely helpful. If I’m interested in something, I get obsessed with it. You could be talking to me, but I’m so focused on it. I think a lot of people don’t understand it unless they can hyperfocus. But that is definitely like a little secret weapon for me… I can literally be that hyper-focused even just in random stuff.”Still taken from Hull’s Instagram Page _ Source: Instagram/@charley.hullCharley Hull explained that once she’s dialed in, everything else fades into the background, which gives her a huge advantage during tournaments. She admitted that ADHD has its tough sides, especially in everyday life, but when it comes to her career, the four-time LET winner sees it as an asset.