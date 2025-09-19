'Tomboy' Charley Hull opens up on facing boys early in her golfing career

Charley Hull recently captured her third LPGA Tour win at the Kroger Queen City Championship. She's been in amazing form this season, also finishing second at the AIG Women's Open. After her big win at TPC River's Bend, Hull recently appeared in an interview with Sky Sports. There, she discussed a lot of things, including how her practice sessions used to go when she was younger.Hull had a pretty successful junior golf career. She won a number of amateur tournaments, including the English Girls Under-13 title and the Jones-Doherty Championship. Hull revealed in the interview with Sky Sports that during her early golf days, she used to practice with boys when she was 6 or 7.The LPGA star said there were no girls to practice with her at the time, and that competing with the boys made her look like a tomboy. Hull stated: &quot;From a young age, I always thought I was going to be a professional golfer, so it was never like got to a point when I was like 9, 10 years old thinking, oh I could do this, it's just all I ever knew and all I ever wanted to do. I used to go down there and hit those balls at Ketring, play with the juniors.&quot;She added: &quot;There was no girls down there, and I loved being brought up with the boys, like I was a tomboy, like I actually liked that there was no girls down there, because it kind of like upped my game a bit. The boys used to hit it hard, the boys used to hit it fast, so I kind of played with them off the back tees with them from a young age.&quot;Charley Hull also uploaded this part of the interview on her Instagram as a reel. Here's a look at it: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAside from this, Hull also discussed how the boys would respond when she beat them on the course.Charley Hull describes how boys would swear at her after she beat themGOLF: SEP 14 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship - Source: GettyWhile discussing her time playing with the boys, Charley Hull said she once beat a boy ten years older than her. She revealed that when she beat him on the 15th/16th hole, the 17-year-old boy picked up her ball and chucked it into the bushes. The 29-year-old golfer said: &quot;I mean when I was like 7 years old I beat a 17 year old boy, I think, and I think I was on like, I think it might have been like the 15th or 16th hole that I beat him on, and he looked at me, swore at me, said something girls, and then got my ball and chucked it into the bushes, but I loved it, I thought it was really funny. I was like, yeah, I just beat you, I'd probably do the same. You couldn't be beat by a girl that's like 10 years younger than you.&quot;The next tournament where Charley Hull will compete is the Lotte Championship. Starting October 1, the event will be held at the Hoakalei Country Club in Hawaii.